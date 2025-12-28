30 One-Pot High-Protein Recipes For Easy Weeknight Dinners
Ensuring your meals are protein-rich is a great way to keep you feeling fuller for longer, while fueling your body with the nutrients it needs to function at its best. Getting enough protein isn't just important for building and repairing muscle; it also helps us to maintain healthy bones, while boosting metabolism and lowering blood pressure. What's more, high-protein foods are often some of the tastiest and most versatile ingredients, so incorporating them into your recipes is really a no-brainer.
Some excellent sources of protein include meats like chicken, turkey, and beef, as well as fish and shellfish. These foods are especially beneficial, as they contain all nine of the essential amino acids that our bodies can't produce on their own. Eggs, dairy products, and some soy-based foods like tofu and tempeh also fit into this "complete protein" category. Incomplete proteins, such as beans, nuts, and lentils, are still great for boosting the protein content of dishes, and combining a few together can help you cover the full amino acid spectrum.
Focusing on your nutritional goals doesn't have to be complicated, either. In fact, a huge variety of high-protein dinners can be whipped up in just one pot. This fuss-free approach is perfect for weeknight cooking, delivering hearty, satisfying meals while minimizing effort and saving you time on clean up. So, if you're looking to boost your protein intake in a flavorful and convenient way, this selection of one-pot dinners has got you covered.
French-Style Chicken Chasseur
Juicy chicken pieces serve as a flavorful protein source in this French-style one-pot dinner. To get the skin gloriously crisp, the meat is coated in seasoned flour and pan-seared and then set aside. Then, you'll craft a herby tomato and white wine sauce in the same pot, with aromatics and veggies boosting the savory depth and nutrient content. Once simmered in the saucy mixture, the chicken comes out beautifully juicy and tender-crisp. The resulting dish is perfect for serving with creamy mashed potatoes or fluffy white rice.
Recipe: French-Style Chicken Chasseur
West Texas Chili (No Beans Allowed)
Love the spicy warmth of chili but not a fan of beans? This recipe dishes the legumes and leans into the meatiness, calling for protein-rich ground beef chuck, which yields an exceptionally hearty result. This bold chili gets an extra dose of complexity thanks to a generous glug of amber ale, as well as the classic add-ins like garlic, onions, spices, and tomatoes. Masa harina also helps to thicken up the mixture, making every spoonful more satisfying.
Comforting Ground Beef Stew With Leeks
Bringing all of the cozy, soul-warming vibes, this beef stew with leeks is packed with rich, spicy flavor. Smoked paprika and thyme enhance the meaty broth with their earthy warmth, while tomatoes add tang and potatoes turn it into a filling, complete meal. And, a final squeeze of lemon juice is perfect for brightening up the stew, balancing the salty, savory elements beautifully. Serve each bowlful up with a sprinkling of Parmesan and a hunk of crusty bread, and you've got an exceptionally well-rounded, high-protein meal.
Baked Jambalaya-Ish Orzo And Meatballs
The spicy comfort of jambalaya is the inspiration for this spicy meatball medley, which sees the usual rice swapped out for orzo. The meatballs are made with ground chicken (an excellent source of lean protein) and spiced with Cajun seasoning. Grated Parmesan also boosts the protein content, while making everything a little richer. The tomato-based sauce gets a healthy injection of spice too, and plenty of aromatic flavor from the garlic and onion. It's the ultimate hearty weeknight crowd-pleaser, ready to eat in 45 minutes.
Marry Me Italian Sausage And Orzo Soup
Italian sausage is a high-protein ingredient that's big on flavor, and here it shines in a rich, silky broth alongside tender orzo and wilted spinach. There's a delicious balance of tanginess, sweetness, and umami depth, thanks to add-ins like sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and garlic. Heavy cream is responsible for that mouth-watering, luscious consistency, and melting grated Parmesan into the soup towards the end of cooking amps up the protein content further while imparting that signature salty, nutty taste.
New Orleans-Style Barbecue Shrimp
Shrimp is a complete protein with a succulent texture and subtle briny taste — a favorite for summer grilling. But, in this easy one-pot recipe, the shellfish is simply pan-fried with a handful of flavor-boosting aromatics and condiments that allow its delicate flavor to shine. The dish takes just 15 minutes to prepare, and it serves as a versatile base for pairing with other carbs and veggies, such as crispy fries, spicy rice, buttery steamed greens, or a fresh, leafy side salad.
Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata
Eggs might feel more appropriate on the breakfast table, but this nutritious ingredient is great for adding protein to your dinner too. In this decadent mashup, the humble frittata meets the beloved Italian pasta dish: carbonara. As odd as this concept might seem, it works surprisingly well. The spaghetti bulks things out, making the dish more dinner-appropriate, and salty pancetta is a natural match for the mild and creamy egg base. This one looks fab with a final sprinkling of chopped fresh parsley.
Recipe: Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata
1-Pot Aromatic Chicken Thighs And Rice
Chicken and rice are a versatile duo, and this one-pot medley of rice and grains features plenty of bold, aromatic ingredients. A classic base of garlic and onion kicks things off, rosemary brings its signature woodsy flavor, and orange delivers plenty of zesty brightness. There are warming notes in there too, in the form of cinnamon, allspice, and cloves, making the final dish feel ultra comforting. The chicken thighs come out delightfully golden and succulent since they're browned before they're simmered with the rice and broth.
One-Pot Fragrant Chicken Biryani
This fragrant biryani is an undeniably satisfying pick for anyone looking to pack protein into their dinner. The garlic, ginger, and chili yogurt marinade tenderizes the chicken thigh pieces while injecting them with heaps of warmth. Then, there's the wonderfully layered broth mixture that's bursting with bold spices, contributing to the rich flavor profile. The rice soaks everything up as it simmers away with the chicken, becoming tender, fluffy, and perfect for adorning with fresh herbs and fried onions.
Recipe: One-Pot Fragrant Chicken Biryani
One-Pot Chicken Couscous With Parmesan And Asparagus
Couscous is a highly underrated ingredient in one-pot cooking, and it pairs especially well with protein-rich chicken and tender stems of asparagus. Seasoned and seared, the meat takes on a lovely golden exterior, and you'll use the same pan to whip up the garlicky couscous mixture. Sun-dried tomatoes are a particularly transformative addition that adds pops of chewiness and tang throughout, enhancing the subtle earthy sweetness of the asparagus. And, a grated Parmesan garnish is a great way to boost the protein content even more.
Recipe: One-Pot Chicken Couscous With Parmesan And Asparagus
Egg Roll In A Bowl Noodle Soup
This nourishing one-pot dish takes a classic egg roll in a bowl to new levels of coziness, combining the protein-rich ground pork, tender veggies, and hearty noodles with an array of aromatics and a savory broth. This soupier version feels a little lighter than its stir-fried counterpart, but is still a satisfying, complete meal in itself. You could easily make the dish even higher in protein by tossing in some edamame beans or chickpeas.
Recipe: "Egg Roll In A Bowl" Noodle Soup
1-Pot Baked Fish With Lemon And Orzo
Give this one-pot fish recipe a try for a dish that perfectly balances lightness and richness. Tender, flaky cod makes a fitting accompaniment to the zesty, lemon- and garlic-infused broth, and adding orzo into the mix gives the bake a moreish chewy bite. To inject some creamy tang, we crumble feta over everything before serving, along with a scattering of fresh parsley for a vibrant pop of green.
Saucy Sloppy Joe Tacos
A deliciously indulgent way to hit your protein goals, these saucy, spicy sloppy Joe tacos pack all the savory depth of the classic sandwich in handy tortilla form. This makes the dish feel a touch lighter and provides plenty of opportunity for customization. The rich meat mixture fits in seamlessly alongside all of the go-to taco toppings, such as grated cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, and fresh cilantro. A dollop of sour cream or salsa would fit right in, too.
Recipe: Saucy Sloppy Joe Tacos
Turkey And Summer Squash Chili
Lean ground turkey and earthy black beans give this nutrient-rich dish its high-protein status. Perfect for a chilly winter day, it's full of vibrant color and comforting warmth, and great for prepping in a big batch if you're feeding a crowd. Summer squash is a game-changing add-in here, bringing extra heartiness and a natural sweetness that contrasts the meat and other savory elements exceptionally well. Make sure to top each portion off with a generous dollop of sour cream and a handful of crunchy pumpkin seeds.
Recipe: Turkey And Summer Squash Chili
Sweet And Spicy Skillet Tilapia With Coconut And Gochujang
Being high in protein and low in fat, white fish like tilapia is always a top pick for crafting a one-pot dinner. Here, the fillets are first seared, then simmered in a fragrant sauce, which features two incredibly well-matched ingredients — coconut milk and gochujang paste. This duo creates the ultimate creamy-spicy contrast, and they build a luscious sauce that transforms basic fish into an indulgent masterpiece paired with lime juice, soy sauce, and aromatics.
Recipe: Sweet And Spicy Skillet Tilapia With Coconut And Gochujang
Mediterranean Lentil Frittata
Meat isn't always required to craft a high-protein dinner. Eggs and lentils are the stars here, combining them into a vibrant one-skillet frittata. Sliced zucchini, onion, and spinach make the dish even more nutritious. Black olives add delicious pops of brininess, while creamy crumbled feta brings an extra dose of protein and salty richness. We love how the lentils add a whole new textural element to the tender egg base.
Recipe: Mediterranean Lentil Frittata
One-Pan Chicken, Spinach, And Feta Meatballs
This elegant take on meatballs sees ground chicken mixed up with some other notably high-protein ingredients — Parmesan cheese, feta cheese, and egg. There's vitamin-rich spinach too, and breadcrumbs help bind everything together. Then, once shaped into balls, everything is simmered in a mouth-watering creamy lemon sauce. The resulting dish is pretty hard to resist, and versatile enough to pair with pasta, rice, noodles, or mashed potatoes.
Chicken With Cherry Balsamic Sauce
Coming up with unique ways to flavor chicken breasts can feel like a drag, and this fruity number is the perfect source of inspiration. After searing the meat to perfection, you'll whip up a sweet and tangy sauce with juicy, fresh cherries and balsamic vinegar, then pop the chicken back into the pan to soak up all of that amazing flavor. The sauce-topped meat would taste fantastic with roasted root veggies on the side, such as carrots, potatoes, and parsnips.
Ginger Turkey Meatballs In Coconut Curry Broth
Spicy, saucy, and easy to prep, these coconut curry meatballs call for trusty ground turkey, which gets an injection of herby freshness from parsley and cilantro. The warm flavors of ginger, garam masala, and turmeric give the sauce its bold Indian-inspired profile, balanced perfectly by creamy, cooling coconut milk. It's a dish that ticks all of the boxes, being filling, flavorful, and great for spooning atop a mound of freshly steamed rice.
Classic 1-Pot Chicken Murphy
Getting its protein hit from both chicken breast and Italian sausage, this one-pot wonder really packs in the meaty, savory flavor. We throw in onion, bell peppers, and mushrooms for added color and texture. The tangy-sweet Peppadews are a standout and build plenty of complexity in the broth alongside a splash of their brine. The stew is a well-rounded choice that holds its own as a standalone meal with chunks of skin-on potato serving as the all-important carb element.
Recipe: Classic 1-Pot Chicken Murphy
One-Pan Lemon Basil Chicken
Bursting with fresh, zesty flavor, this one-pan chicken recipe can be whipped up in just 25 minutes. The chicken breasts are dredged in a lemon and herb-infused flour mixture before frying to give them a gorgeous, aromatic, golden crust. Then they're simmered in a buttery lemon broth to keep them juicy and tender within. Topped with extra lemon slices and fresh basil leaves, the finished dish makes an elegant centerpiece for pairing with other sides.
Recipe: One-Pan Lemon Basil Chicken
Steamed Mussels And Clams In Chorizo Broth
If you love seafood and Mediterranean-inspired flavors, make sure to add this one-pot dinner to your recipe list. Clams, mussels, and crumbled chorizo contribute to the protein content, simmering in a rich, tomatoey broth with onions and bell peppers to create a show-stopping meal that looks like it came straight from a Spanish restaurant. Slices of crusty bread would make a fantastic pairing, perfect for mopping up every last drop of the tangy sauce.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Give a classic chicken tikka masala an elegant twist by swapping the usual diced meat for succulent shrimp. This version keeps the protein content high, but gives the dish a more delicate texture, making it feel a little less heavy. The creamy coconut-tomato sauce is loaded with a variety of fragrant spices, including paprika, cumin, and garam masala, and the shrimp does an excellent job of soaking up all of that irresistible Indian-inspired flavor.
Recipe: Shrimp Tikka Masala
Pork Belly Curry Udon
It doesn't get much more soothing than this deeply savory curry udon. Here, tender pork belly pieces and thick, chewy noodles are simmered in an umami-packed broth, with Asian-inspired flavors like soy sauce, dashi, and ginger to bring complexity to every slurp. Milk makes for a transformative add-in, giving the broth a touch of creaminess while keeping things light. You could absolutely add some extra veggies to the soup if desired, such as sliced mushrooms, pak choi, or bean sprouts.
Recipe: Pork Belly Curry Udon
Sweet Potato, Leeks, And Greens Frittata
This hearty frittata certainly isn't short of color and flavor. To give the classic egg base an upgrade, we mix in creamy feta and fresh rosemary leaves. Then, there's a medley of tender sauteed sweet potato, leek, and spinach, which offers a delicious balance of sweet, earthy, and aromatic notes. Once oven-baked in the skillet, the golden frittata slices will make a fitting match for a side of crispy roasted potatoes and some fresh, peppery arugula.
Chicken Mole-Ish Chili
A chicken-based chili often features a lighter, creamier sauce, but this fiery version keeps things rich and spicy, taking inspiration from the beloved Mexican chicken mole. After searing the chicken breast and sauteing the veg, you'll get to work on the flavor-packed sauce. Two key ingredients make this recipe a standout: beer and chocolate. This unlikely combo takes the chili to a whole new level, amplifying the savory depth without being overpowering. And, if chicken wasn't enough protein for you, we throw in two types of beans too.
Recipe: Chicken Mole-Ish Chili
Turkey Enchilada Skillet
Black beans and turkey are notable protein sources in this enchilada skillet. There's no need for carefully rolling up tortillas or dirtying two separate pans. Instead, you'll simply slice the wraps into strips and cook them together with the other ingredients in one pot. The tender stir-fried veggies and jalapeños add plenty of color and bite, while the spicy red enchilada sauce ties everything together beautifully. This dish combines convenience and indulgence in the most delicious way and comes together in 30 minutes.
Recipe: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
Nordic Fish Chowder
This sight yet creamy, silky fish chowder features comforting, Nordic-inspired ingredients. Flaky cod is the protein of choice and is paired with tender potatoes, fennel, and shallots to create a rustic, chunky broth. We add a glug of Pernod for a touch of sophistication, balancing this with salty clam juice and a squeeze of zesty lemon. The undeniably classy chowder makes a fantastic light meal in itself, but it's also an ideal dinner party appetizer.
Recipe: Nordic Fish Chowder
Classic Arroz Con Pollo
Arroz con pollo is the ultimate fuss-free feast, with the rice, spicy broth, veggies, and chicken thighs all simmered together in one pan. Rubbed with vibrant herbs and spices, the chicken alone is a highlight, and as all of the flavors meld, every fluffy grain of rice gets infused with the most wonderful savory depth. There's a subtle brininess too, from olives and a splash of their juice, and chopped parsley is our go-to for a fresh finishing touch.
Recipe: Classic Arroz Con Pollo
Kielbasa And Sauerkraut Skillet
Kielbasa sausage offers a distinctly smoky, savory taste and firm but juicy texture, making it an amazing addition to any one-pot meal. Of course, it wins points on the protein front too. This rustic recipe boasts a delicious balance of flavors and textures, making use of simple, wholesome ingredients that complement each other brilliantly. Diced potato, onion, and garlic help form the hearty base, and sauerkraut introduces a delightful tangy contrast that seamlessly cuts through the richness of the sausage.
Recipe: Kielbasa And Sauerkraut Skillet