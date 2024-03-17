Classic 1-Pot Chicken Murphy Recipe

De Witt assures us that this recipe is both easy and customizable. While she makes hers with chicken breasts, you can also use chicken thighs. Though do note that when substituting chicken breasts for thighs or vice-versa, the meat will cook at different rates. The best way to be sure the chicken, white or dark meat, is properly cooked is to use a meat thermometer.

Another way to change up the stew is to amp up the heat level. You can do this either by using hot Italian sausages in place of mild ones or by supplementing the Peppadews with something spicier like hot cherry peppers. You could also tweak the consistency of the stew a bit. "I prefer to keep the base as more of a broth," De Witt says, "but if a thicker stew is more to your liking, you can dredge the chicken in flour before browning to achieve this."

You can also make this hearty stew even more filling by serving with pasta or rice. But the best accompaniment might just be some crusty bread. This is De Witt's choice, so she can "soak up all the deliciousness" of the sauce.