French-Style Chicken Chasseur Is The Cozy One-Pot Recipe You Need This Fall

Nobody does classic, hearty, and simple-yet-sophisticated cuisine quite like the French. Chicken chasseur is a great example of this, and this French-style chicken chasseur recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a cozy, homey dish with elegantly balanced flavors that you might want to cook up as the weather grows cooler and the days grow shorter.

The origin of chicken chasseur, meaning "hunter's chicken," is often attributed to writer, pope, and politician Duke Philippe De Mornay in the 1600s, although there is little actual evidence for this. What we do know is that this dish was inspired by hunters combining their game birds with a variety of foraged foods, typically mushrooms and herbs. These were then cooked up in a rich, wine-based sauce for a hearty, rustic stew, perfect for warming up on cool autumnal days. This recipe showcases all the classic French elements of this dish, featuring chicken pieces fried in butter until golden, shallots, mushrooms, and carrots to form the hearty base of the stew. These are simmered in a white wine and tomato sauce that is lightly flavored with fresh thyme and tarragon. If you are looking for a rich and rustic one-pot dish to leave you feeling full and nourished, look no further than this French-style chicken chasseur recipe.