Give Your Meal A French Flair With This Arugula Salad Recipe

The delicate slices of almond in this salad, toasted to bring out the full aroma of the nut, intertwine beautifully with the sweet, tangy, and herbal flavor medley brought by the other ingredients. But there are many types of nuts out there, and if you aren't an almond fan, there are a few options that would also fit quite well in this recipe.

The potential substitute nuts for this salad are pecans, walnuts, and hazelnuts. The sliced plums are, in many ways, the center of the salad. The rosemary in the dressing, the tangy goat cheese, and the toasted nuts are all there to work in concert with the sweetness of the plums. And these three nuts all also pair perfectly with plums.

Pecans and walnuts are both already delicate enough in texture to fit right into the space left by removing the sliced almonds. If you opt for hazelnuts, you might want to choose a chopped variety, for ease of eating. And with all three options — and with any nuts you use in a recipe, really — you want to toast the nuts on the stovetop before sprinkling them over your salad to unlock all of their flavor.