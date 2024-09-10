Classic Trout Amandine Recipe
Trout amandine (or almondine) is one of those perennial dishes that never goes out of style. This classic French fish dish is the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity, just like most things that originate from France. So, if you are looking for a quick and delicious way to enjoy your fish, why not try this classic trout amandine recipe from the kitchen of Tasting table recipe developer Jennine Rye?
Although this dish only takes 20 minutes to assemble and cook, it delivers both flavor and decadence. You will sear slices of lemon to add a lemony kick to the pan before adding well-seasoned trout filets, which you pan-fried to golden perfection. Once the fish is cooked through, use the same pan to cook the butter and almond sauce with a little extra lemon zest to brighten the dish. Ideal as a dinner option whether you are having a cozy night in for two or a dinner party with the goal to impress, this classic trout amandine recipe is one that you will come back to time and time again.
Gather the ingredients for this classic trout amandine recipe
To begin this classic trout amandine recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. To prepare the fish, you will want all-purpose flour, salt, pepper, and two trout filets. To cook the dish, you will additionally want olive oil, butter, a sliced lemon, lemon zest, sliced almonds, and fresh parsley.
Step 1: Prepare the flour mixture
Mix the flour with the salt and pepper in a shallow bowl.
Step 2: Coat the trout
Dip the trout into the bowl and thoroughly coat both sides with the seasoned flour.
Step 3: Heat a pan
Heat the olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large pan over medium heat.
Step 4: Sear the lemon
Add the lemon slices to the pan and sear for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 5: Set aside
Remove the lemon from the pan and place to one side.
Step 6: Begin the trout
Add the floured trout filets to the pan, skin-side down.
Step 7: Fry
Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 8: Flip the trout
Flip the trout and fry for a further 2 to 3 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step 9: Remove the trout
Remove the trout from the pan.
Step 10: Add butter
Add the remaining butter to the same pan and allow it to melt.
Step 11: Add the almonds
After 2 minutes, add the almonds and allow them to gently toast in the butter until golden.
Step 12: Add the lemon zest
Add the lemon zest and cook for a further 30 seconds.
Step 13: Serve
Plate up the trout straight away and drizzle on the almonds and butter. Top with the chopped fresh parsley and seared lemon slices before serving.
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 (4-ounce) trout filets
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon + ¼ cup unsalted butter, divided
- 1 lemon, sliced into rounds
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 3 tablespoons sliced almonds
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- Mix the flour with the salt and pepper in a shallow bowl.
- Dip the trout into the bowl and thoroughly coat both sides with the seasoned flour.
- Heat the olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large pan over medium heat.
- Add the lemon slices to the pan and sear for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove the lemon from the pan and place to one side.
- Add the floured trout filets to the pan, skin-side down.
- Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Flip the trout and fry for a further 2 to 3 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Remove the trout from the pan.
- Add the remaining butter to the same pan and allow it to melt.
- After 2 minutes, add the almonds and allow them to gently toast in the butter until golden.
- Add the lemon zest and cook for a further 30 seconds.
- Plate up the trout straight away and drizzle on the almonds and butter. Top with the chopped fresh parsley and seared lemon slices before serving.
Can this amandine recipe be made with a different type of fish?
Trout is a wonderful fish that can be used for a wide variety of dishes. A close relative of salmon, trout is a similarly oily and is full of essential nutrients to keep you fighting fit. Trout has a milder flavor than salmon and has a slightly sweet and nutty taste, which means that it pairs wonderfully with the rich and bright flavors of the amandine sauce. However, trout isn't the only fish that can be used in this classic French dish; the butter and almond sauce pairs well with a variety of different lean fish.
Sole, flounder, and tilapia each have a mild taste that works well with the amandine sauce, and they also do well when pan-fried. Alternatively, cod and catfish are slightly firmer in texture but still have a mild flavor that complements the nutty brown butter and toasted almonds. The key thing to remember is that cooking times may vary depending on the type and thickness of fish filet you choose, so make sure to adjust accordingly.
How can you change up or adapt this trout amandine recipe?
Some people may hold to the belief that you should never mess with a classic, but we disagree. There is good reason why classic dishes like trout amandine have their reputation. However, many wonderful (and delicious) inventions have come about due to people who are willing to push the boat out and try new things. After all, cooking is all about creativity.
A simple way to adapt this dish is to grill the fish instead of frying it in a pan. This will give the filet a deliciously smoky finish, adding further depth of flavor to the meal. To adjust the amandine sauce, you can add in different nuts or seeds alongside the almonds, or swap them out all together; hazelnuts and pecans both make great options. For even more flavor, a crushed garlic clove or a dash of white wine when cooking will bring delicious undertones to the sauce. If you prefer a herby finish, add thyme or dill to the sauce or as a garnish when you're plating the fish up.