Trout amandine (or almondine) is one of those perennial dishes that never goes out of style. This classic French fish dish is the perfect combination of elegance and simplicity, just like most things that originate from France. So, if you are looking for a quick and delicious way to enjoy your fish, why not try this classic trout amandine recipe from the kitchen of Tasting table recipe developer Jennine Rye?

Although this dish only takes 20 minutes to assemble and cook, it delivers both flavor and decadence. You will sear slices of lemon to add a lemony kick to the pan before adding well-seasoned trout filets, which you pan-fried to golden perfection. Once the fish is cooked through, use the same pan to cook the butter and almond sauce with a little extra lemon zest to brighten the dish. Ideal as a dinner option whether you are having a cozy night in for two or a dinner party with the goal to impress, this classic trout amandine recipe is one that you will come back to time and time again.