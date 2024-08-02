Summery Fried Goat Cheese Salad Recipe

Summertime and the salads are easy ... the easiest option for an oven-free dinner, that is. Still, the same old salad can get boring, so it's time you upped your salad game with a classic French dish you might find at a Parisian bistro. While a typical salade de chêvre chaud (which translates to warm goat cheese salad) may be made with savory toppings such as onions or green beans, developer Tess Le Moing introduces a sweeter element here in the form of fresh peaches.

As Le Moing explains, "I wanted to take advantage of peak summer fruit like berries, cherries, peaches, and tomatoes. I was inspired by the combination of sweet fruit and tangy goat cheese for this recipe." She chose peaches and tomatoes because they were at their peak when she created the salad, but any fruit in season at your local farmer's market would work. The salad showcases the undersung sweetness of a ripe tomato, and the juiciness of the fresh fruit balances the creamy crispiness of the fried cheese. The sweet/tangy theme is continued in a simple dressing of lemon, Dijon, and honey.

So tasty is the fried goat cheese that you might want to prepare a double batch and keep the remainder as a stand-alone snack. Don't cook the reserved cheese until you're ready to eat it, though. Refrigerate or freeze the crumb-coated medallions, then toss them into the frying pan (no need to thaw) and enjoy them when they're fresh and hot.