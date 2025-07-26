Make Your Tuna Salad Sandwich The French Way With Our Recipe

Canned tuna is the powerhouse of the kitchen pantry, a versatile ingredient that can be stored for ages and used for nearly any savory recipe, hot or cold. The small-but-mighty can of flaky fish complements leafy salads, fills out creamy noodle casseroles, and most notably, makes an excellent sandwich, especially when mixed with creamy mayonnaise. It fits well into any cuisine, but perhaps French cuisine most of all, as the light and mild flavor of Albacore pairs well with traditionally French ingredients like crème fraîche and cornichons.

This tuna salad sandwich recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is inspired by elegant French baguette sandwiches like pâté and cornichons and jambon-beurre. Filled with chopped cornichons, rich crème fraîche, tangy mustard, and herbs like tarragon and chervil, this tuna salad reflects the flavors of French cuisine in a creamy, classic way. Spread into a baguette, this tuna salad sandwich becomes next-level dining, all while being the same inexpensive pantry staple we know and love.