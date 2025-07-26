Make Your Tuna Salad Sandwich The French Way With Our Recipe
Canned tuna is the powerhouse of the kitchen pantry, a versatile ingredient that can be stored for ages and used for nearly any savory recipe, hot or cold. The small-but-mighty can of flaky fish complements leafy salads, fills out creamy noodle casseroles, and most notably, makes an excellent sandwich, especially when mixed with creamy mayonnaise. It fits well into any cuisine, but perhaps French cuisine most of all, as the light and mild flavor of Albacore pairs well with traditionally French ingredients like crème fraîche and cornichons.
This tuna salad sandwich recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, is inspired by elegant French baguette sandwiches like pâté and cornichons and jambon-beurre. Filled with chopped cornichons, rich crème fraîche, tangy mustard, and herbs like tarragon and chervil, this tuna salad reflects the flavors of French cuisine in a creamy, classic way. Spread into a baguette, this tuna salad sandwich becomes next-level dining, all while being the same inexpensive pantry staple we know and love.
Gathering ingredients for a French-inspired tuna salad sandwich
To first make the tuna salad, grab a few cans of tuna. While you can use any tuna, packed in either oil or water, we recommend using mild-flavored albacore packed in water for the best flavor. From there, grab mayonnaise, crème fraîche, Dijon mustard, a small shallot, some garlic, and equal parts tarragon, chives, and chervil. You'll also need salt, pepper, and a few cornichons, which are small, tangy pickles with a sweeter flavor than typical full-size pickles. To build the sandwich itself, you'll need a fresh baguette and some greens — we recommend microgreens, but you can use lettuce or pea shoots, as well.
Step 1: Add the tuna salad ingredients to a bowl
Combine the tuna, crème fraîche, mayonnaise, Dijon, cornichons, shallot, garlic, tarragon, chives, chervil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
Step 2: Mix the tuna salad
Mix well to combine.
Step 3: Spread the tuna onto a baguette
Spread the tuna salad into the sliced baguette.
Step 4: Top with microgreens
Add microgreens.
Step 5: Serve the sandwich
Serve the tuna salad sandwich.
What pairs weill with our tuna salad sandwich?
French-Inspired Tuna Salad Sandwich Recipe
Our tuna salad sandwich, filled with cornichons, crème fraîche, Dijon, and herbs like tarragon and chervil, is inspired by elegant French baguette sandwiches.
Ingredients
- 2 cans tuna, drained
- ¼ cup crème fraîche
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 3 cornichons, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped chervil
- ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste
- ¼ teaspoon pepper, or to taste
- 1 baguette, cut in half, then sliced lengthwise
- 1 cup microgreens, for garnish
Directions
- Combine the tuna, crème fraîche, mayonnaise, Dijon, cornichons, shallot, garlic, tarragon, chives, chervil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
- Mix well to combine.
- Spread the tuna salad into the sliced baguette.
- Add microgreens.
- Serve the tuna salad sandwich.
What toppings can I add to a French-inspired tuna sandwich?
Many French baguette sandwiches are often simple and sparsely filled in order to emphasize the fresh quality of the bread. Other sandwiches, like the croque monsieur or pan bagnat, are more densely filled with melty cheeses, vegetable toppings, and salty olives or tangy pickles. Either way, toppings on French sandwiches should be fresh and balanced with flavor. If you like leafy toppings but can't find microgreens, we recommend replacing them with butter lettuce, baby arugula, pea shoots, or even fresh herbs. If you prefer crunchy toppings, try adding sliced cornichons, red onion slices, or cucumber on top of the tuna salad.
You can also make the sandwich a warm sandwich, similar to a melt. To do this, we recommend filling the baguette with tuna salad and toasting it open-faced in the oven or toaster oven for a few minutes to warm through. For this version, try layering the tuna salad with cheeses like provolone, mozzarella, or Gruyère, or adding tomato, pickled banana peppers, and caramelized onions for a completely different flavor.
What ingredients can I change to update my tuna salad?
This tuna salad is meant to be French-inspired but made the American way, with mayonnaise and crème fraîche creating a creamy base for a variety of flavor add-ins. For something more similar to a French niçoise salad, skip the creamy add-ins and instead emphasize the flavor of the tuna itself. You can also change the herbs, either swapping for fresh parsley and basil, or by using dried herbs instead. If using dried herbs, we recommend using herbs de Provence; but be sure to use a blend that leaves out floral lavender, which will clash with the fishy tuna.
You can also add a variety of ingredients to the tuna salad to update the flavor. A squeeze of lemon will brighten the tuna, while a dash of hot sauce or a tablespoon of chopped pepperoncini will make it mildly hot. For a more salty flavor, consider adding finely chopped olives or capers. And if you can't find cornichons, try swapping for regular, chopped pickles or even a sweet pickle relish.