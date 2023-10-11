11 French Sandwiches You Need To Try At Least Once

The croque monsieur is one of the most well-known French sandwiches there is. It's a classic dish that has found its way onto many menus not only in France but across the world. The word croquer is French for "bite", and the monsieur part of the name is shrouded in a little uncertainty, but it means gentleman or sir.

Croque monsieur is made with boiled ham and Gruyère cheese on the inside of the sandwich that is beaten with egg and/or sprinkles of shredded cheese that melts into a crust around the sandwich. Depending on the recipe, it can be cooked in an oven or a frying pan, and more often than not, requires a little bit of both to get the right texture and consistency. The croque monsieur is made with a French version of white bread called pain de mie, something that sets it apart from most French sandwiches that are made with crispy baguette bread. Some French restaurants will serve the croque monsieur with a béchamel sauce, which has become a defining ingredient for the sandwich in the past few decades.

The croque monsieur has also inspired the creation of a few other popular sandwiches. The most popular variation is the croque madame, which adds a fried egg to the top of the sandwich. The monsieur is usually served as a lunchtime meal, while the madame is often eaten as a breakfast dish.