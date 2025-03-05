Savory Chicken And Mushroom Crepe Recipe
The beauty of French cuisine is that with a few simple techniques, it makes extraordinary dishes out of everyday ingredients, and this savory chicken and mushroom crepe recipe is no exception. These delicate crepes transform basic staples like milk, eggs, and chicken into an elegant dish that balances light, tender French pancakes with a rich, creamy filling. The combination of tender shredded chicken, earthy mushrooms, and aromatic herbs creates a French-inspired meal suitable for brunch, lunch, or even a light dinner.
According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, who's been making Russian blintzes with her mom since she was five years old before graduating to French crepes as an adult, it all starts with a basic but versatile crepe batter. This batter requires minimal ingredients but a healthy resting time, which allows the flour to fully hydrate and results in perfectly pliable, golden-brown crepes. Meanwhile, simple blanched chicken comes together with mushrooms in a velvety sauce tinged with fresh herbs for a filling that is light and satisfying.
Though you may need to set aside a bit of time and patience, the making of these crepes flows smoothly with multiple components that can be tackled in stages, or even prepped in advance. Accompanied by a bright salad with mustardy vinaigrette and a glass of ice-cold Sancerre or Chablis, these crepes are all you need to feel like on holiday in Provence.
Gather the Ingredients for chicken and mushroom crepes
For this French-inspired dish, you'll need to start with pantry staples like all-purpose flour, eggs, milk, and butter to create the delicate crepe batter. The filling combines boneless chicken breast with fresh mushrooms and minced garlic for a delicately flavored base. Heavy cream and chicken broth form the velvety sauce that binds everything together. Don't forget the olive oil and butter for sauteing, and the fresh herbs: chopped parsley for the filling, and green chives for garnish. Salt and pepper round out the seasoning, allowing you to adjust the flavor to your liking.
Step 1: Start batter
Make the crepe batter: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour and eggs.
Step 2: Add wet ingredients
Gradually add milk and water, stirring to combine.
Step 3: Let batter rest
Add melted butter and salt, beating until smooth. Let the batter rest for at least 30 minutes.
Step 4: Preheat crepe pan
When ready to cook the crepes, add 1 tablespoon butter to a crepe or non-stick skillet, and preheat it over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Pour batter into skillet
Pour about ½ cup of batter into the skillet, tilting the pan to spread the batter evenly.
Step 6: Cook for 1 minute
Cook for about 1 minute, until the edges start to lift and the bottom is lightly browned.
Step 7: Cook on the other side
Flip and cook the other side for about 30 seconds. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more butter to pan as necessary. Set crepes aside.
Step 8: Boil chicken breasts
Begin the filling: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add chicken breast and cook until no longer pink in the center, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 7: Cool chicken
Remove chicken from water and let cool slightly.
Step 8: Shred chicken
Shred chicken using two forks.
Step 9: Heat oil in pan
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 10: Add mushrooms and garlic
Add mushrooms and garlic, cooking until mushrooms are tender and any liquid has evaporated, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Step 11: Add liquid
Reduce heat to medium. Stir in heavy cream and chicken broth, cooking until the sauce thickens slightly, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 12: Add chicken
Add shredded chicken to the sauce, mixing well to coat with the sauce. Taste, and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Step 13: Add parsley
Stir in chopped parsley.
Step 14: Assemble crepes
Lay each crepe flat and spoon a generous portion of the chicken and mushroom mixture onto one half.
Step 15: Fold
Fold the crepe over to cover the filling. Repeat the process to fill all the crepes.
Step 16: Garnish and serve
When serving, top each crepe with more sauce, if desired, and garnish with chopped chives. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|423
|Total Fat
|28.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|167.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.7 g
|Sodium
|532.7 mg
|Protein
|18.5 g
Can I make any part of these savory crepes in advance?
These savory chicken and mushroom crepes are great for a make-ahead meal. The crepe batter actually benefits from being made in advance, as the resting period allows the flour to hydrate fully and the gluten to relax. You can prepare the batter up to 24 hours in advance and store it covered in the refrigerator — just give it a quick whisk before cooking as separation may occur.
You can also make the crepes themselves in advance as they hold up remarkably well, as long as they're packaged well to prevent them from drying out. Once cooled, stack them with pieces of parchment paper between each crepe to prevent sticking, then wrap the stack in plastic and refrigerate. They'll warm quickly when filled with the hot chicken mixture. The filling can also be prepared in advance, and stored in a separate jar or air-tight container.
If you want to assemble the entire dish ahead of time, you can fill and fold the crepes, arrange them in a buttered baking dish, cover with foil, and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. When ready to serve, reheat them covered in a 325 F oven for about 15 to 20 minutes, until warmed through. Reserve some extra sauce to spoon over the top just before serving.
What should I serve with these chicken and mushroom crepes?
These savory chicken and mushroom crepes pair beautifully with light, fresh French-style accompaniments that balance their rich, creamy nature. A summery fried goat cheese salad makes for an excellent side, offering crispy tanginess from the fried goat cheese alongside fresh greens and sweet tomatoes dressed in a bright lemon-Dijon vinaigrette. The contrasting textures and acidity provide a perfect counterpoint to the creamy crepes. For a cooked vegetable side that maintains the French theme, consider making a simple zucchini gratin, which echoes the creamy elements of the main dish while celebrating a different vegetable.
If you're hosting a more substantial dinner and need to buttress the menu with more courses, the roasted beetroot and emmental quiche could serve as a complementary main, featuring earthy roasted beets and fennel combined with nutty Emmental cheese. For a light bread option, simple crusty French bread would be traditional, allowing guests to soak up any extra cream sauce from the crepes. To complete the meal with a dessert that won't overwhelm after the rich main course, make a mocha creme brulee for a refreshing, delicious end to a perfect meal.