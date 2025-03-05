The beauty of French cuisine is that with a few simple techniques, it makes extraordinary dishes out of everyday ingredients, and this savory chicken and mushroom crepe recipe is no exception. These delicate crepes transform basic staples like milk, eggs, and chicken into an elegant dish that balances light, tender French pancakes with a rich, creamy filling. The combination of tender shredded chicken, earthy mushrooms, and aromatic herbs creates a French-inspired meal suitable for brunch, lunch, or even a light dinner.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, who's been making Russian blintzes with her mom since she was five years old before graduating to French crepes as an adult, it all starts with a basic but versatile crepe batter. This batter requires minimal ingredients but a healthy resting time, which allows the flour to fully hydrate and results in perfectly pliable, golden-brown crepes. Meanwhile, simple blanched chicken comes together with mushrooms in a velvety sauce tinged with fresh herbs for a filling that is light and satisfying.

Though you may need to set aside a bit of time and patience, the making of these crepes flows smoothly with multiple components that can be tackled in stages, or even prepped in advance. Accompanied by a bright salad with mustardy vinaigrette and a glass of ice-cold Sancerre or Chablis, these crepes are all you need to feel like on holiday in Provence.