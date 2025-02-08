Ravioles Du Dauphiné (French-Style Ravioli) Recipe

Ravioles du Dauphiné are French ravioli originating from the Dauphiné region of Southeastern France. They were commonly consumed after Lent in the Middle Ages, either filled with meat or root vegetables like turnips. Eventually tastes changed, and now they're usually filled with cheese. Ravioles du Dauphiné became internet famous when French chefs in cities such as New York and Toronto started serving the ravioli in the form of sheets, with an enthusiastic reception. You can often see these ravioli sheets layered and cooked into a gratin in France.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for ravioles du Dauphiné that allows you to enjoy this delicious restaurant-quality dish in the comfort of your own home. Making the fresh pasta dough and filling the ravioli does take some time, but the result is such a creamy, herby, mouthwatering dish that we think it's worth it. We use a vintage ravioli mold to create small ravioli grouped into sheets of 12 pieces each just like in the trending restaurants, but if you don't have a mold you can make the ravioli with a ravioli cutter.

The ingredients blend together harmoniously. Nutty Comté, tangy crème fraîche, and refreshing herbs make for a delicate and fragrant filling. The emulsified beurre monté sauce coats the ravioli with a warm, rich, silky layer that adds the perfect finishing touch to the dish — without overwhelming the taste of the filling as other sauces could do.

