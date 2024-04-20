Easily Elevate Your Salmon Dinner With A Flavorful Compound Butter

It's time to step away from your go-to lemon and garlic salmon recipe. As delicious as the basic preparation might be, we have an easier way to infuse your next salmon fillets with mouthwatering flavors. Instead of reaching for cooking oil or the plain butter sitting in the door of your fridge, consider using compound butter to elevate your next meal.

While buttered salmon seasoned with fresh cracked pepper and flaky sea salt already offers rich and decadent mouthfuls, compound butter is your shortcut to a tasty meal. Compound butter may sound fancy, but it is easy to make at home. The creamy ingredient is already packed with your choices of spices, seasonings, and herbs, so you don't have to do much thinking when it is time to put a salmon dinner on the table. Once you've whipped up the butter with herbs and spices, you will have the convenient, easy-to-use ingredient in your fridge to slather onto tonight's main dish. The flavored, buttery spread will generously melt across the surface of your protein, providing an Instagram-worthy crispy coating of gold, and your salmon will taste gourmet without any complicated preparation or extensive effort.