Brush Dinner Rolls In Melted Honey Butter For A Touch Of Sweetness

Dinner rolls are arguably one of the best side dishes, especially when properly heated and coated with melted butter. Did you know there's an easy way to give dinner rolls an upgrade? Skip the regular butter and reach for melted honey butter instead.

Honey butter is exactly as it sounds: honey-infused butter. You can make a homemade batch of honey butter by mixing equal parts melted butter and softened honey. Soften honey by microwaving a portion of it in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals. After whipping up the melted honey butter, use a pastry brush to brush your desired amount over your pre-heated dinner rolls. The result is the familiar goodness of a buttery, warm dinner roll — but with a touch of sweetness for a more dynamic flavor.

To upgrade this idea even further, you can experiment with other types of flavored butter by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper to your homemade honey butter mixture for a spicy-sweet flavor combination. Or, if you prefer more of a salty-sweet combo, add a touch of salt (or use salted butter) instead.