Brush Dinner Rolls In Melted Honey Butter For A Touch Of Sweetness
Dinner rolls are arguably one of the best side dishes, especially when properly heated and coated with melted butter. Did you know there's an easy way to give dinner rolls an upgrade? Skip the regular butter and reach for melted honey butter instead.
Honey butter is exactly as it sounds: honey-infused butter. You can make a homemade batch of honey butter by mixing equal parts melted butter and softened honey. Soften honey by microwaving a portion of it in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals. After whipping up the melted honey butter, use a pastry brush to brush your desired amount over your pre-heated dinner rolls. The result is the familiar goodness of a buttery, warm dinner roll — but with a touch of sweetness for a more dynamic flavor.
To upgrade this idea even further, you can experiment with other types of flavored butter by adding a pinch of cayenne pepper to your homemade honey butter mixture for a spicy-sweet flavor combination. Or, if you prefer more of a salty-sweet combo, add a touch of salt (or use salted butter) instead.
Dinner rolls (and breads) to pair with honey butter
Melted honey butter tastes delicious on store-bought dinner rolls, but if you want the tastiest results possible, you may want to make homemade rolls. For this method, you can refer to our 5-ingredient yeast rolls recipe. What's better than adding sweet honey butter to a roll freshly out of the oven? Similarly, you could also opt for a whole wheat option. Check out our recipe for honey whole wheat dinner rolls, a perfect choice for the most ardent honey lovers.
That said, you don't have to limit yourself to dinner rolls; melted honey butter will also taste delicious on your morning toast. Some other bread types that would pair well with honey butter are sourdough, multigrain, or a baguette. If you want something more decadent, you may want to use the melted honey butter to spread over sweeter bread. For example, homemade chocolate chip banana bread or applesauce bread. In these cases, the melted honey butter adds richness to the sweet bread slices and is so tasty that you'll want to eat it for breakfast and dessert.