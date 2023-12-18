Crockpot Coq Au Vin Recipe

Coq au vin is a dish from the classic French repertoire that was introduced to American cooks by Julia Child. Recipe developer Julianne De Witt notes that there are many versions of the dish, but this one she learned long ago in cooking school and adapted as a slow cooker recipe. While more traditional versions use a whole chicken cut into pieces, De Witt's recipe saves time by using bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks, which become perfectly tender in the crockpot.

For the wine in the sauce, De Witt recommends a French-style one such as Pinot Noir. "There's no need to splurge on an expensive bottle" for cooking purposes, she says, but since you won't be using the entire bottle, you'll probably want something you won't mind drinking the rest of. Plus, as De Witt points out, "the flavor will impact the dish," so a wine that's too sweet, too tannic, or otherwise unenjoyable might undermine your cooking efforts.

"I like to serve coq au vin with mashed potatoes, a crisp green salad, and some crusty bread for soaking up all the delicious sauce," De Witt shares. "This is comfort food at it's best — a hearty, flavorful dish perfect for the colder months."