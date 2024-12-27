Baked Jambalaya-Ish Orzo And Meatballs Recipe
Jambalaya is the ultimate one-pot meal. It originated in Louisiana and inspired by the traditional dishes of paella and jollof rice. From developing the rich and spicy flavors to achieving perfectly fluffy rice using just the right type of grain, making the perfect Cajun (or Creole) jambalaya is an art form and a science. A traditional Creole jambalaya uses tomatoes, rice, chicken or seafood, and a mixture of peppers, celery, and onion referred to in Louisiana as the holy trinity. Though family recipes may vary, they are unlikely to stray from these staples.
This meatball and orzo bake written with developer Michelle McGlinn has all of the traditional elements of jambalaya but is a departure from the familiar chicken-and-rice dish. Instead, the chicken is rolled into spicy Cajun meatballs, baked, and then surrounded with peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and orzo. Baked instead of simmered, the dish comes together quickly in one pot, and the orzo cooks in the broth and tomato juices for the ultimate flavor. Fluffy, flavorful, and rich, this jambalaya-inspired orzo bake is the perfect way to experience the flavors of Cajun cuisine in a whole new way.
The ingredients needed for baked jambalaya-ish orzo and meatballs
To make the meatballs, you'll need ground chicken, egg, breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, olive oil, and Cajun seasoning. You'll use the Cajun seasoning in the orzo, too, so keep it handy, and then grab red, green, and yellow bell peppers, onion, garlic, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, chicken broth, and orzo. Finally, to serve, finely chop fresh parsley (or scallions) to sprinkle on top.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Combine the meatball ingredients in a bowl
In a large bowl, combine the chicken, 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning, egg, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan.
Step 3: Mix and form the meatballs
Mix until very well combined, then form 1-inch meatballs.
Step 4: Heat the oil in a skillet
Heat the oil in a deep, oven-safe skillet over medium heat.
Step 5: Sear until browned
Sear the meatballs until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. The meatballs will not be cooked all the way through.
Step 6: Add the remaining ingredients
Remove from the heat and add the peppers, onions, garlic, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, remaining tablespoon Cajun seasoning, and orzo to the pan.
Step 7: Stir to combine
Stir to disperse the ingredients evenly, submerging the orzo in liquid.
Step 8: Bake
Bake for 30 minutes, or until the orzo is fluffy and al dente. Most of the liquid should be absorbed.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Top with the chopped parsley to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|479
|Total Fat
|21.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|145.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.3 g
|Total Sugars
|8.8 g
|Sodium
|614.0 mg
|Protein
|32.8 g
Can you make this one-pan orzo recipe entirely on the stove or in the oven?
Like the name implies, you can cook this one pot meal with just one pot. This is a great way to keep dinnertime cooking efficient and cleanup minimal. Though the recipe can be made in just one pot, it does take a few extra steps to brown the meatballs on the stove before adding them to the oven. This is because chicken meatballs require the high heat of searing to brown — otherwise, they would be colorless mounds of meat.
Though searing and baking is the optimal way to make this orzo bake, you can keep the pot on the stove or make the dish entirely in the oven. To make the dish on the stove, follow the recipe as written through step 7, covering the orzo with broth and tomatoes, then bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat and cover the pot with a lid, simmering until orzo is al dente, about 10 to 15 minutes. Once the orzo is cooked, uncover the pot and simmer to absorb any remaining liquid. To bake, first bake the meatballs for 10 minutes, then add the remaining ingredients and bake for 30 minutes.
What is Cajun seasoning, and can I make my own?
Cajun seasoning is an integral part of cooking in Louisiana. The blend of spices adds the trademark heat and depth to dishes like jambalaya and etouffee, and premade blends aren't hard to find in grocery stores. If you can't find a spice blend labeled as Cajun seasoning, try instead a Creole seasoning or seasoning salt. If you're still out of luck, you can also make your own Cajun seasoning with spices you may already have at home.
Cajun seasoning is a blend of white pepper, cayenne pepper, onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper. To make this yourself, simply mix the spices in a bowl, using more paprika and less cayenne (unless you like it really, really hot). To this, you can also add oregano, which is often found in blackening seasoning, and chili powder, which adds some heat similar to paprika. You can also make it a little smoky by adding smoked paprika or chipotle chili powder. Lastly, remember to add salt, which will make all of the flavors of your dish pop.