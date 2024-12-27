Baked Jambalaya-ish Orzo And Meatballs Recipe

Jambalaya is the ultimate one-pot meal. It originated in Louisiana and inspired by the traditional dishes of paella and jollof rice. From developing the rich and spicy flavors to achieving perfectly fluffy rice using just the right type of grain, making the perfect Cajun (or Creole) jambalaya is an art form and a science. A traditional Creole jambalaya uses tomatoes, rice, chicken or seafood, and a mixture of peppers, celery, and onion referred to in Louisiana as the holy trinity. Though family recipes may vary, they are unlikely to stray from these staples.

This meatball and orzo bake written with developer Michelle McGlinn has all of the traditional elements of jambalaya but is a departure from the familiar chicken-and-rice dish. Instead, the chicken is rolled into spicy Cajun meatballs, baked, and then surrounded with peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and orzo. Baked instead of simmered, the dish comes together quickly in one pot, and the orzo cooks in the broth and tomato juices for the ultimate flavor. Fluffy, flavorful, and rich, this jambalaya-inspired orzo bake is the perfect way to experience the flavors of Cajun cuisine in a whole new way.