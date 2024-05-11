Ginger Turkey Meatballs In Coconut Curry Broth Recipe

Meatballs have rightfully earned their spot in our day-to-day cooking. A quick source of protein that can be ready in under an hour, with cozy vibes to match? Sign us up. When you get tired of making Nonna's classic recipe (if that's even possible), we've come up with a warming spin on classic meatballs. Brought to us by Alexander Roberts, these ginger turkey meatballs are a curry dish inspired by Indian flavors, perfect for weeknights when you're craving something flavorful and filling.

Instead of using ground beef for these, we're going to use ground turkey. Since turkey is leaner than beef, it'll go perfectly with the rich coconut milk broth. After shaping and briefly searing the meatballs, we'll build some flavor in the pan by toasting spices with tomato paste, then add our liquids and simmer the meatballs until fully cooked. While they simmer, make a quick side of grains or roasted veggies for serving time, and dinner is ready.