Steamed Mussels And Clams In Chorizo Broth Recipe

Even when bought from the best fishmonger, shellfish like clams and mussels need a little bit of prep before they're ready to be added to your dish. It's best to buy your shellfish the day you plan to cook it, ideally just hours before. It may not look like it, but clams and mussels are sold live and must be used before they die (we know, this sounds like the opposite of what you'd typically do). When purchased, the shells should be closed and smell fresh, just faintly like the ocean. If the smell is overwhelming or the shells are wide open — and do not close when tapped — toss them away.

Once you have a bowl of healthy shellfish, store them in the back of your refrigerator in a bowl covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use. To prep, work with the shellfish one at a time, using a rough scrubber sponge to firmly brush each shell under cold running water. Brush away any sand, dirt, or debris, and pull the beard toward the hinge until it snaps cleanly away. Once you have clean clams and debearded mussels, the shellfish are ready to add to the broth. If you skip these steps, your broth may turn out gritty.