14 Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Mussels

When you're thinking of incorporating more seafood into your diet, you may first think about fish, shrimp, and even oysters. But if you're looking for a more budget-friendly (and equally delicious) option, you may want to turn to mussels. They can be cooked in a wide variety of ways, and because they have a relatively mild flavor profile, you can pair them with all different kinds of ingredients. On top of that, they're low in fat, high in protein, and are fun to eat. What's not to love?

If you're not used to cooking mussels, though, the idea of preparing a big pot of mussels may seem intimidating. After all, how do you make sure they're cooked all the way through without letting them get rubbery? But you should be pleased to learn that cooking mussels isn't actually that hard — they come together in just a few minutes, making them ideal for nights when you need to get dinner on the table quickly.

However, that doesn't mean you can't make mistakes when you're preparing mussels. We've compiled some common mistakes people make when they're cooking mussels. By reading through these mistakes, you can ensure you don't make them when you're cooking up your mussels. Then, you'll be able to make a simple and easy seafood dish whenever the craving strikes. Without further ado, these are some of the biggest mistakes to avoid when cooking mussels.