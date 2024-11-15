One-Pot Fragrant Chicken Biryani Recipe

Chicken biryani is one of the most popular Indian dishes in the United States. Unlike the beloved saucy favorite chicken tikka masala, biryani is a rice dish prized for being full of texture. The texture is achieved by precise layering, beginning with deeply browned onions and an array of whole spices, then followed up with marinated chicken, rice, and a flavorful broth. Though the process from start to finish is time-consuming, none of the steps are very difficult, and the results are well worth it. Best yet, the cleanup is minimal: The entire dish is made in one pot.

Developer Michelle McGlinn walks through the process of making an easy, fragrant, one-pot chicken biryani in this recipe. Beginning with a yogurt-marinated and masala-spiced chicken, the biryani is layered with flavor every step of the way, even including the saffron-infused broth that the rice will cook in. You'll need several threads of saffron, which will then be bloomed in warm milk before being added to the broth and cooked into the rice. The results yield a fluffy, bold rice dish that can serve as a main course alongside naan and raita, or as a filling side to serve with saucier curries like tikka masala.