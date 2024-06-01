15 Popular Dishes At Indian Restaurants In The US

One of the most distinctive and praiseworthy elements of the United States culinary landscape is its diversity. Within a short drive, you can find ever-popular Mexican fare, Southern soul food, and dazzling Italian eateries, to name a few. However, one cuisine — lauded for combining timeless tradition with compelling new flavors — is gaining increasingly more traction. Can you guess which? You got it: Indian food.

Particularly in cities, Indian cuisine has put itself on the map in a big way. New York and Los Angeles have seen an influx of Indian fine dining, and some restaurant have even gained prestigious Michelin stars. Smaller cities have restaurants brimming with more plates than you could picture, plus bijou curry houses with tempting takeout options.

Although Indian cuisine harbors a wealth of scrumptious choices, some dishes have found more devotees than others (think butter chicken and naan, for example). But is your go-to order in the top 15 Indian dishes in the U.S.? Here's which dishes have more than tantalized Americans' tastebuds — and don't blame us if you develop a sudden desire to get Indian takeout!