The Debated Origins Of Butter Chicken Could Be Settled In A Fiery Court Case

The origins of any one food are often hard to pin down and up for debate, and things can get dicey when a dish is as popular as butter chicken. The Indian classic, which is also sometimes labeled chicken makhani after the Hindi word for butter, is an internationally known favorite that pairs marinated chicken with a creamy sauce of tomatoes, butter, and spices. Sometimes confused with another popular dish, chicken tikka masala, it's a sweeter recipe that uses different spices, and it was actually invented in India, unlike tikka masala which originated in the United Kingdom. This last fact is particularly relevant to a recent court case, as butter chicken has become a beloved symbol of Indian cuisine to the rest of the world.

Moti Mahal, a restaurant in Delhi, is behind the new lawsuit over butter chicken's creation. The local institution has served Indian Prime Ministers and U.S. Presidents, and the company asserts that the restaurant's founder Kundan Lal Gujral, created the dish back in the 1930s before moving to Delhi. However, a different chain called Daryaganj is also now claiming to have invented butter chicken, saying that a family member of the owners co-created the dish with Gujral when he was working at Moti Mahal back in 1947. As a result, the owners of Moti Mahal are suing the owners of Daryaganj over what they consider a false claim, and seeking damages to the tune of $240,000.