15 Mistakes You're Making When Eating At An Indian Restaurant

Whether you're new to trying Indian food or you've been finger-deep in dishes like dahi vada and keema for most of your life, you may not be aware of some of the cultural norms tied to ordering and eating at an Indian restaurant. For instance, you may not realize that it's really not possible to tone down the spice level in some Indian dishes. Likewise, overordering and asking certain dishes to be served together are culturally frowned upon.

The good news is these types of "mistakes" are common. No one's going to kick you out of an eating establishment for overusing the chutney or ordering "naan bread." The problem isn't making the mistake, but instead not taking the time to learn about the culture so you can "get it right" the next time around.

We're using this opportunity to learn from Indian restaurateurs, who gave us insights into best practices, to discover which mistakes stand out as the most common and flagrant when eating at an Indian restaurant.