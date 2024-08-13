The sloppy Joe sandwich has long been a dinner time staple in homes across the U.S.A. Simple to throw together and super-tasty, this ground beef–based dish is loved by children and adults alike. Although the origins of the sloppy Joe sandwich are hotly debated – with no consensus on whether it originally came from Iowa, Florida, or Cuba — over time, the popularity of a sloppy Joe sandwich has spawned a wide range of variations on the theme.

This saucy sloppy Joe tacos recipe, created in the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is one such iteration. It combines the rich, beefy flavor of sloppy Joes with the fresh taste and fun of tacos. Just as messy as the classic sandwich, you cook the ground beef along with red bell peppers in a spicy barbecue sauce before you serve it in soft corn tortillas. To give you the full taco experience, top the beef mixture with tomatoes, cilantro, cheese, and sour cream, which results in an extra-saucy dish that's packed with flavor. Quick to assemble, this sloppy Joe taco recipe is the ideal way to switch up your normal weekly mealtime menu. Don't forget the napkins!