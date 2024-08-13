Saucy Sloppy Joe Tacos Recipe
The sloppy Joe sandwich has long been a dinner time staple in homes across the U.S.A. Simple to throw together and super-tasty, this ground beef–based dish is loved by children and adults alike. Although the origins of the sloppy Joe sandwich are hotly debated – with no consensus on whether it originally came from Iowa, Florida, or Cuba — over time, the popularity of a sloppy Joe sandwich has spawned a wide range of variations on the theme.
This saucy sloppy Joe tacos recipe, created in the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is one such iteration. It combines the rich, beefy flavor of sloppy Joes with the fresh taste and fun of tacos. Just as messy as the classic sandwich, you cook the ground beef along with red bell peppers in a spicy barbecue sauce before you serve it in soft corn tortillas. To give you the full taco experience, top the beef mixture with tomatoes, cilantro, cheese, and sour cream, which results in an extra-saucy dish that's packed with flavor. Quick to assemble, this sloppy Joe taco recipe is the ideal way to switch up your normal weekly mealtime menu. Don't forget the napkins!
Gather the ingredients for this saucy sloppy joe tacos recipe
To begin this saucy sloppy Joe tacos recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the sloppy Joe mixture, you will want olive oil, an onion, a red bell pepper, garlic powder, ground beef, canned tomatoes, tomato puree, hot chile powder, brown sugar, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. To assemble the tacos, you will need corn tortillas, sour cream, cheddar cheese, salad tomatoes, an avocado, and plenty of cilantro.
Step 1: Heat a pan
Heat up the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the onion and pepper
Add the diced onion and pepper to the pan and saute for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 3: Add garlic powder
Add the garlic powder and saute for another 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 4: Brown the beef
Add the ground beef to the pan and fry until it is browned.
Step 5: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the canned tomatoes, tomato puree, hot chile powder, brown sugar, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper, to taste, to the pan.
Step 6: Simmer
Mix everything well and then turn the heat down to medium-low. Let the mixture gently simmer for 30 minutes. Add a splash of water if the mixture begins to stick to the pan.
Step 7: Remove from the heat
Take the sloppy Joe mixture off the heat.
Step 8: Assemble the tacos
Assemble the tacos by adding the sour cream, sloppy Joe mixture, grated cheese, diced tomato, avocado, and fresh cilantro to the tortillas.
Step 9: Serve
Serve immediately.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 (14-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons tomato puree
- ¼ teaspoon hot chile powder
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- ¼ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 dash Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 12 soft corn tortillas
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 2 salad tomatoes, diced
- 1 large avocado, sliced
- 1 small bunch fresh cilantro
How can you change up this sloppy Joe taco recipe?
This sloppy Joe taco recipe is rich and saucy, and just as importantly, it is easily adaptable to suit your personal preferences or any particular dietary needs. While sloppy Joe mixtures are most commonly made using beef, this isn't the only option. For a lighter dinner option, you could substitute in ground turkey or chicken, or you could swap out the meat entirely and cook up a vegetarian version using lentils instead.
While this recipe uses soft corn tortillas, these can easily be exchanged for hard taco shells. And, speaking of tacos, there are plenty of other options available to you in how you dress your sloppy Joe tacos. For added heat to your meal, fresh red chiles, jalapeños, or hot sauce make great accompaniments. To add more Mexican-inspired flavor to the tacos, why not reach for some traditional Mexican cheeses in place of the cheddar? Cotija and queso fresco make great, flavorful options that will pair well with the beef mixture. Try upgrading the toppings with some homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, or salsa. You really can't go wrong when looking for ways to finish off your tacos, so push the boat out and see what you discover.
What are some other ways to use up sloppy Joe leftovers?
If you happen to have leftovers at the end of the night, there are plenty of delicious and creative ways that you can use up any remaining sloppy Joe mixture. The first and perhaps most obvious option available to you is to make a sloppy Joe sandwich or two. Although, don't let the classic sandwich concept hold you back. Why not try using pita bread instead of buns? Or, you can make Joe dogs using hotdog buns for a change. To take the sandwich idea one step further, using sloppy Joe leftovers in a grilled cheese is a delicious idea. Simply mix up the ground beef mixture with plenty of cheese and get grilling for an oozy, saucy, meaty delight.
For a simple starter or shareable snack option, sloppy Joe loaded nachos or fries are always a winner. Depending on how much of the mix you have left over, you could use it to fill baked potatoes, or pair it with mashed potatoes in a shepherd's pie for a hearty dinner option. If your cravings for Mexican food weren't fully satisfied with the tacos, you can always use leftovers as a filling for quesadillas. Alternatively, if you feel like heading over to Italy, use the sloppy Joe beef mixture to make a delicious, cheese-covered pasta dish, or use it as a rich, meaty pizza topping. The options are so endless that you might need to cook up another batch to enjoy all of the meals available to you!