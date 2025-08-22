Our 1-Pot Baked Fish With Lemon And Orzo Recipe Is Perfect For Weeknights

This 1-pot baked fish with lemon and orzo recipe captures the flavors of the Greek kitchen in an easy dish that is worthy of an entry in your weeknight rotation. Orzo, which is a rice-shaped pasta, is cooked in a Dutch oven along with firm, meaty white fish and seasoned with lemon, feta, oregano, and parsley. Orzo is the perfect mild-mannered base for intense flavors like briny Kalamata olives, zesty lemon, and salty feta. The cod is cooked till tender and flaky as it absorbs the bright, balanced flavors of the broth. The best part of this meal is that you prep it all in one pot and let the oven do the cooking.

According to Ksenia Prints, the food blogger behind Thermocookery, there's something so comforting about 1-pot meals. Not only do all the flavors meld together perfectly, but the act of making the dish is a testament to the cooking traditions of our parents and grandparents and many before them: throw everything in one bowl and hope for the best. In this creamy, vibrant, and satisfying recipe, the best is very good indeed.