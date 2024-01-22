Vegan Paella De Verduras Recipe

Paella is a Spanish rice dish and one of the most popular Spanish foods. It's also well-known outside of Spain. Traditionally, paella is made from round, short-grain rice grown in Valencia, a Spanish region famous for growing rice, and cooked over a wood fire. This dish can contain different combinations of meat, seafood, and vegetables, and its characteristic, yellow color comes from the addition of saffron, a special paella ingredient. Notwithstanding the delicious ingredients, many say the best part of paella is the socarrat, the scrumptious, crispy, rich, and caramelized crust that forms on the bottom toward the end of the cooking time. It just wouldn't be paella without it.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a vegetable paella, or "paella de verduras" in Spanish, that is entirely plant-based. Anyone can enjoy this delicious and healthy version of paella, which is loaded with bell pepper, green beans, fava beans, tomato, and zucchini, along with aromatics, spices, and flavorful vegetable broth. Paella is cooked and served in a special pan that is also called a paella. If you have one, you'll get the best results. You don't have to miss out on this special recipe if you don't. A wide, shallow skillet or saute pan can be substituted if needed, so don't miss out on trying to make this irresistible Spanish dish at home.