The Absolute Best Type Of Rice To Use In Paella

So, you've decided to make paella, perhaps the most famous Spanish dish of all time. To do it right, a few things are indispensable — and oddly, your choice of protein isn't one of them: Paella can feature everything from lobster to rabbit to artichokes or some combination thereof. One of the things you'll definitely be needing (besides a healthy amount of saffron) is a large, round, flat, and shallow two-handled pan (the dish's name comes from the Spanish word for frying pan) because that's how you'll best achieve the socarrat — that crisp, caramelized crust that forms at the bottom of the paella. Socarrat's key ingredient is starch, so you're going to need a magical, short-grain, starchy paella rice that absorbs a ton of flavorful liquid. Luckily, such a thing exists and is called Bomba rice.

Like most of our favorite foods, paella has humble beginnings. It's essentially a rice dish, rounded out with whatever vegetables and meats were available to the working people who were making it. Since Bomba rice originated in the Valencia region, it was most often used. It also happens to be perfectly suited to the task: High in starch, Bomba rice grains absorb as much as three times their volume in liquid while still retaining their shape, which is extraordinary. This is essential for making a paella that is neither a dried-out, flavorless crumble nor disgusting mush.