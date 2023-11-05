Why Saffron Plays A Crucial Role In Traditional Paella

For those of you who are unfamiliar, saffron is a spice that has an earthy flavor with some sweet undertones. Saffron is arguably most known for being a key ingredient in paella, the iconic Spanish rice dish.

If you're going to set out to make paella at home, then it's highly recommended that you take the time to seek out saffron because it plays a crucial role in the dish. The spice — which is reddish brown in color — contributes to paella's golden color, as well as its distinct flavor and aroma. Saffron is also used frequently in Spanish cooking, so if you want to make authentic paella, then it's best to stick with saffron, if possible.

However, there is one problem with saffron: It's quite expensive. In fact, the spice is sometimes even referred to as "red gold" because of its steep price — the cost ranges from $10 to $20 for just one gram. The high cost is because of limited supply; the spice has to be harvested by hand. Further, saffron comes from the flower, called "crocus sativus", and it takes about 150 of those flowers to produce just one saffron gram. With all of that in mind, it makes sense that it's such an expensive and coveted spice.