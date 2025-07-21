Cod Vs Haddock: The Subtle Differences Between The White Fish

Visiting a fish market is a cultural experience, surrounded by so many fish, any seafood lover would be thrilled at the potential for creating a culinary masterpiece. But sometimes it is difficult to distinguish between the types available, especially cod and haddock, which are often mistaken for each other. These white fish varieties are both rich sources of vitamin B12 and dinner plate favorites for those on a Mediterranean diet. But what makes them different? We asked an expert. According to Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, although the two fish look alike and have similar health benefits, there is definitely a difference in both flavor and texture. "Cod has a very lean, mild flavor with large flakes," DiGregorio says. "Haddock has a finer flake and a softer texture, with a more pronounced flavor. Not fishy exactly, just more flavorful."

To choose the freshest cod or haddock fillets, look for a glossy texture and red blood lines. Always avoid buying any that smell too fishy since the odor should always be mild and fresh. If you are shopping for a whole fish, the secret is to examine the eyes and ensure they are clear and shiny looking, and the gills should be red. Doing a touch test is also a good idea, since fish should be firm. If this is not allowed at your local fish supplier, you can ask a staff member to press the fish for you.