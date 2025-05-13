16 Types Of White Fish, Explained
Whether it's enjoyed raw, stuffed and baked, or fried into oblivion, white fish has a lot of personalities. There are the most popular types, of course — like cod, haddock, and tilapia — but that's only the tip of the iceberg. In fact, there are dozens of other white fish varieties all over the world in different shapes, sizes, and (despite the terminology) colors.
Now, the exact definition of white fish may vary depending on who you ask. But everyone can agree it's a broad term for any tender, white-fleshed fish. Applauded for its versatility, white fish is typically light, delicate, and flexible in the kitchen. It has the ability to quietly blend into dishes or shine all on its own, and a lot of recipes are interchangeable between each type. That doesn't mean they all taste the same, though. While each white fish variety shares a certain airy quality that's missing from heavier fillets, region and environment play a huge factor in the varying tastes, as well.
With so many white fish varieties out there, you may not know which fillet to grab or what to do with it. Of course, since every type is delicious and contributes something slightly different to a dish, it's worth understanding a bit about what distinguishes the various types. So we've broken a list of white fish varieties that should be fairly easy to track down – whether at your neighborhood market or a specialty store that's worth the drive.
Halibut
Found in the colder waters of the North Pacific and North Atlantic, Halibut is a popular white fish among coastal communities. It's a large flat-bodied fish that can reach up to 500 pounds in the Pacific Ocean, making it a fisherman's dream catch. Even larger ones can be found swimming in the Gulf of Maine, where 750-pound halibut have reportedly been caught. Unfortunately, that region had been overfished as of 2022, so most halibut we see at the market in 2025 is likely from the Pacific Ocean.
The meaty nature of this fish is filling yet mild with a delicate sweetness, making it one of the more substantial and versatile white fish out there. The hefty fish makes for dense fillets that hold up well to grilling, pan-searing, or roasting, and its generally neutral flavor allows it to pair well with a range of flavors. Halibut is especially delicious when prepared with fresh herbs and bright sauces that give it a buttery finish.
Cod
Cod is another flavorful cold water fish that can be found in the North Atlantic. Few white fish have been as globally impactful as cod, with a history tied to transatlantic commerce between Europe and the Americas tracing back in the Middle Ages. Mark Kurlansky took a look at the cultural impact cod had on culture in his 1998 book, "Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World," and quite frankly, the title says it all. Fresh cod was a go-to in New England and the U.K., while bacalao (dried and salted cod) quickly became a favorite in Spanish and Portuguese cuisines.
This fish has a slightly sweet and delicate flavor, plus large, tender flakes. Like most white fish, cod is incredibly versatile, and equally delicious whether breaded and fried or baked in Mediterranean flavors. It also has a seemingly magical ability to absorb the flavors of whatever sauce, spices, or herbs are entertaining the dish.
Flounder
Flounder (sometimes called fluke) is another flat-bodied fish that can be found lurking along the floors of the Atlantic Ocean. The sweet and subtle fish is exceptionally light, often making it a favorite among the typically less-than-enthused seafood eater.
The petite fillet is commonly pan-fried, baked, or stuffed with crab and broiled whole. Of course, flounder is also a great contender for crispy, fried fish. Given its thinness, the tender fillets cook swiftly, though they don't need to be cooked at all. The fish is so mouthwatering that it's often served as sushi or sashimi in Japanese cuisine.
Regardless of the cooking and serving technique, the result is airy, soft, and delicious. Though flounder is less meaty than some of its white fish comrades, it has something to bring to the table. Its subtlety lends itself to simple, elegant dishes, as well as more zingy, citrus-forward sauces.
Haddock
Haddock is one of the most well-known white fish types, especially in New England. It's a favorite in the region in creamy chowders, and in lightly breaded seafood platters piled high. In Maine, baked stuffed haddock is a menu staple, but it's equally tasty when simply pan-seared with some citrus. The fish thrives in cold, deep waters, which brings them to both sides of the North Atlantic, leading it to become a U.K. classic, as well.
When not folded into a seafood stew, haddock is famously used to make British-style fish and chips, and smoked into finnan haddie in Scotland. Flavor-wise, it's often confused with cod given its similar taste and texture, though haddock is arguably even sweeter with a more delicate flake. It's cooks quickly, is easy to handle, and works beautifully whether baked, sautéed, broiled, or poached.
Tilapia
Tilapia may be one of the more affordable white fish options on the market, but you'd never guess that after taking a bite. Unsurprisingly, it's also one of the most consumed fish in the U.S., which is saying something given how many different brands of fish sticks exist out there.
Tilapia is sort of like the chicken of fish. It's incredibly mild — some may even call it bland — but that just means it can be transformed with virtually any seasonings and preparation. If an adaptable taste and general affordability wasn't enough, tilapia fillets also cook in mere minutes thanks to their slim body. They're best when baked, grilled, or pan-seared with bold spices, herbs, or marinades. Additionally, while wild tilapia does indeed exist, most varieties available in 2025 are farm-raised, and sustainability varies depending on farming practices.
Hake
Mostly found in the North Atlantic, hake is a delicate white fish that's especially adored in Spanish cuisine, where it's known as merluza. Often used in place of cod or haddock, hake shares that same flaky quality, but with a slightly softer structure. It's tender bite lends itself well to mellow flavors (such as olive oil and garlic), and it's often steamed, pan-seared, or poached in wine. Additionally, this type of white fishake has an incredible lightness that effortlessly breaks down in broths, yet also holds up breaded in a hot pan.
Now, European hake has experienced some overfishing over the years, leading to concerns it might disappear from the Mediterranean altogether. However, Pacific hake (or whiting) also swim around the Pacific Ocean and are fished along the western coast of the U.S. and Canada. Over in South Africa, hake is the region's protein of choice for spicy stews, making up the majority of the fish caught off the nation's coast.
Sea bass
Technically speaking, sea bass is a pretty broad term covering a range of species. Most often, when the term "sea bass" is spotted, it means either costly Chilean sea bass or the East Coast's black sea bass. While the former has a higher fat content and therefore a higher price tag, the U.S. variety is just as sweet and buttery. No matter the variety, sea bass is often grilled, baked, or pan-roasted, with minimal seasoning to highlight its natural richness. It's fantastic with citrus, miso, capers, or bright and herbaceous sauces.
Black sea bass has been a staple in Mid-Atlantic and Southern seafood dishes since it was first caught. Chilean sea bass, meanwhile, isn't actually a sea bass at all — it just shares the name (though it is a type of white fish). Chilean sea bass was previously rebranded under this name, which led to its boom in the 1990s fine dining world.
Another one of the biggest sea bass stars is Italy's version: Branzino. Technically just the Italian word for sea bass, though there are some slight differences between this European sea bass and its foreign cousins. Either way, branzino is known for its whole-roasted presentation, often with lemon, herbs, and plenty of olive oil.
Pollock
Pollock is another white fish that's commonly compared to cod, and similarly found in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. When choosing pollock for dinner, there are two varieties to consider: Alaska pollock and Atlantic pollock. Regardless of the origin, it's a surprisingly dense fish with a mild, adaptable flavor. In fact, that California roll you ordered might actually be made of pollock. After all, it's typically the main ingredient in the fish paste used to make imitation crab meat (or surimi).
Pollock's flavor profile and tender texture make it one of the most versatile varieties. This is famously used in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and is often the first ingredient in many types of fish sticks and other frozen seafood products. It may have a less distinctive taste than cod or haddock, but it's juicy and filling nonetheless.
Furthermore, the sustainability of Alaska pollock fisheries has made it increasingly popular as consumers become more and more concerned with where their seafood is sourced from. And while many fish on this list are somewhat secluded to a particular region, pollock is one of the more universally utilized fillets. Alaska pollock is often found in Korean cuisine, for example, where it is often dried or frozen, and used in stir fry or broth-forward dishes.
Grouper
The name grouper kind of sounds like a deep sea creature or a goofy children's cartoon character, but it's actually an elegant fish. Some say this warm-water catch is a cross between a bass and a halibut given its thickness and sturdy structure. But it has its own distinctive qualities that make it a favorite in the Caribbean and Florida. Coastal communities catch groupers on the regular, with plenty reaching over 100 pounds.
It's commonly grilled, blackened, or baked, and usually spiced with aromatics such as cayenne, paprika, or even tropical fruit salsas that complement its natural taste. The thick fillets hold up well during cooking, so they're often tossed in hearty stews or tacos that help display the fish's rich texture. In the Bahamas, grouper fingers are a favorite, while in Thailand, dishes such as steamed grouper with lime and chili are common.
Mahi mahi
Mahi mahi is a tropical white fish that's in abundance on the Hawaiian coast. It's often called dolphinfish on the islands, though the fish is actually dolphin-free (thankfully), and just named after its impossible to miss greenish blue skin. For generations, this beautiful and tasty fish has been influential not only to Hawaiian dishes, but Caribbean and Latin American cuisine, as well, where it's called dorado.
Most of the mahi mahi available in the U.S. is from the Pacific and sourced from Hawaii, but Atlantic Mahi mahi also exists. The name comes from Hawaiian, meaning "very strong," referring to both its fighting ability when hooked and its steadfast swimming. It's popular in restaurants across North America as an accessible yet slightly upscale seafood option.
Regardless of its origin, the flesh is moderately firm with large, moist flakes, and a sweet, mild flavor — one that's less fishy-tasting, so to speak, than the majority of other species. With its powerful flavor, it's perfect for vibrant dishes that allow it to shine, like ceviche, tacos, and fresh salsas. For a warmer approach, mahi mahi is delicious when pan-seared in a simple lemon caper sauce.
Monkfish
If you haven't seen a monkfish before it hits your plate, it might scare you off. But its taste is much less abrasive than its appearance. Plus, while the deep-sea fish has a large head and some pretty alarming teeth, they won't bite.
The versatility of this white fish means its often adapted in new and creative ways. This includes the "poor man's lobster" preparation, which is one of the best ways to cook with monkfish. Much like lobster, the monkfish tail is where the sweetest meat is, after all.
The bottom-dwelling fish is found in the North Atlantic from Norway to the Mediterranean, and along North America's Eastern coast, as well. French chefs — who refer to monkfish as lotte — have long valued monkfish for its sweet, dense flesh, and any fishmonger would agree. Additionally, Monkfish liver (or ankimo) is considered a delicacy in Japanese cuisine, further illustrating ways you can enjoy this historically overlooked white fish.
Catfish
Catfish is one of the few white fish that can be found in freshwater, hence its notoriety in humid regions tucked around rivers, lakes, and ponds. It's one of the most beloved fish in Southern cuisine, where it's famously dredged in cornmeal and deep-fried (you can't have soul food without catfish, after all). The flavor is mild and earthy, with a firm, moist texture. Farm-raised catfish tends to have a cleaner taste than wild varieties, which can take on a muddy flavor from their environment.
Catfish may be associated with more casual, deep-fried dishes, but it can take a walk on the elegant side as well, recently demonstrated by Wolfgang Puck at Chinois. "We wok-fry the fish and when complete, we serve with fresh squeezed lemon, jalapeño slices, and cilantro on a bed of beautiful vegetable fried rice," Puck enthusiastically shared with Tasting Table.
Of course, as flawless as this white fish tastes when fried, it also adapts well to grilling, blackening, or even baking when paired with the right regional spices and sauces. Catfish is the perfect vessel for Cajun and Creole flavors, especially in catfish courtbouillon, a spiced fish stew.
Walleye
Walleye (also known as pickerel in the Great White North) is the underdog of Canadian and Northern U.S. freshwater fish. A huge portion of the fish's population thrives in the Great Lakes region, moving through lakes and rivers. And while it's clear by now that white fish is the elite choice for battered and deep-fried fish, many chefs will argue that walleye is the best option for classic fish and chips. The texture is moist and flaky like other white fish, but it has a notably richer, buttery taste.
If not dusted in flour and fried, walleye is delicious baked or delicately pan-fried with minimal seasonings like lemon, butter, and fresh herbs. As long as the fish's moisture and natural flavors shine through, the preparation will be a success. Additionally, this white fish is particularly appreciated in Indigenous communities, where it's often wrapped in foil and cooked over an open flame.
Somewhat uniquely, walleye is both recreationally fished and commercially managed, which makes it a sustainable superstar when it comes to freshwater fishing practices. The fish thrives in cooler waters, typically at depths with minimal visibility due to their light-sensitive eyes, giving them the bonus of excellent night vision for feeding.
Sablefish
The sablefish, native to the Pacific Northwest, is so rich and fatty that it's hard to believe it falls under the delicate white fish umbrella. It goes by a few different labels, one being black cod, although it has no direct connections to the cod itself beyond a few visual similarities. In fact, its other name, butterfish, seems more appropriate given the fish's magically tender meat.
Sablefish makes headlines for its sustainable fishing practices, but there are virtually a million reasons to enjoy this unique fish. One popular preparation includes the miso-marinated fillet from Nobu. The restaurant's mouthwatering recipe gave sablefish (or black cod, as Nobu described it) a whole new image and new potential for chefs.
The notably high oil content is at least one of the secrets behind sablefish's unmistakable flavor, giving it a silky mouthfeel. It's delicious when roasted or poached, but sablefish is also the perfect contender for a smoky technique. Smoking fish can often pull out too much moisture, resulting in a jerky-like chew. But the fatty center of sablefish traps in moisture, combining the best of both worlds.
Red snapper
Not to be confused with Maine's bright red snapper hot dog, this red snapper is a white fish that calls the Southeastern U.S. coast its home. It has a blushing pink skin that's hard to miss — especially when it's served head and all.
Red snapper is often prepared whole (usually grilled, roasted, or fried) with citrus and spice. When a more laid-back approach is desired, chefs will typically go for a pan-searing method to caramelize the skin, creating an even more complex bite. Softer white fish has its advantage when being swirled into a soup pot, but red snapper's firmness is also advantageous if the goal is a heartier stew.
Not entirely unlike the milder tasting species on this list, red snapper has a sweet flavor, though it also has nutty finish. On top of the bolder flavor, the fish's texture is firm with thicker flakes. Unfortunately, grocery stores may mislabel other white fish as red snapper, so it's worth a good investigation before tossing the first fillet in the cart.
Sole
Sole is an extremely light and succulent flatfish that comes from the North Atlantic and Mediterranean waters. It's commonly recognized as one of the most popular varieties of white fish, thanks in part to the way it's been elevated by French cuisine. The traditional preparation — à la meunière – is simple yet sophisticated. Some light flour, a little brown butter, parsley, and a squeeze of lemon are all it takes to recreate the French masterpiece starring this fish.
While American variants (which are often just flounder varieties) are virtually identical to its European counterpart, the meat tends to be milder, thinner, and ultimately more delicate, as well. Despite the fish's fragile body, it can resiliently handle the heat of a sizzling pan. And even though sole isn't a budget-friendly fish, it's worth the price tag.