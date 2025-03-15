10 Tips For Cooking Catfish, Plus Advice From Wolfgang Puck

Catfish – primarily fried catfish – is a staple in Southern cuisine. Many folks simply get it at the local fishmonger or grocery store, but it is also common for a group of friends to head out to the rivers and try to catch some fresh catfish for dinner. The fish is reasonably plentiful and can get quite large. Though the size and the weight depend on the species, some can be up to four feet long and weigh around 60 pounds. That's enough to feed a large family, but only if you can drag it out of the river.

While catfish can be pretty tasty, it often requires a little extra work compared to most other fish. Working with catfish can be as easy as cutting up the fillets and cooking it but it's also well known for its muddy, fishy flavor, which some consider off-putting. Thus, unlike most fish, there are several steps that anglers and home cooks can take to improve the quality and flavor. From catching to cleaning and cooking, there are multiple useful methods that give the best results.

To learn the most useful tricks for cooking catfish, we talked to the legendary Wolfgang Puck, the famous chef and owner of Chinois on Main in Santa Monica. Relying on his expert advice, we collected the best ideas for preparing catfish to always get the best possible version.