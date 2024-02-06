What Are Catfish Steaks And What's The Best Way To Cook Them?

Catfish is a popular catch for fishermen and a common sight in fishmongers' shops and your local supermarket. Ordinarily, at stores, you'll see it in filet form, which is familiar and easy to work with, but occasionally, you may also see catfish steaks. Those may be less familiar to you and require a bit of explanation.

A catfish steak is still the fish you already know and love, but it's used differently. Don't try putting one in a sandwich, for instance! While they're cut from the same fish, steaks and filets are physically different, so buying your catfish in steak form will require some mental adjustments if you haven't worked with them before.

I have: I'm a trained chef who has owned and operated a pair of fish-forward restaurants. I'm also descended from generations of fishermen. With that in mind, here's what you need to know about catfish steaks and how to cook them.