The Best Way To Cook Flounder For A Crispy And Flaky Texture

If you're after crispy, flaky fish, then flounder is the best pick for the job. The thin, lightweight filet is perfect when fried, yielding a delicate interior with a crunchy coating. Although there are a multitude of ways to achieve crispy fish, pan-frying is the ideal option for flounder.

As demonstrated in our escalope-style flounder recipe, the fish can be enjoyed at its peak when breaded and fried in shallow oil. By coating the outside of the fish and allowing it to cook in the oil, it develops a crispy exterior while maintaining the tender texture of the fish. The crisp, yet juicy texture isn't achieved as easily when sauteing, which is a method that requires constant attention.

To pan-fry the fish, dredge it in flour, eggs, and then breadcrumbs. Although the type of breadcrumbs is up to you, panko is a popular option. Its airy texture and affinity for soaking up moisture makes it an excellent choice when pan-frying flounder. Cover the bottom of the pan with vegetable oil and allow it to heat up before dropping the breaded flounder inside.