10 Expensive Fish That Are Worth The Price Tag

If you have never experienced the melt-in-your-mouth butteriness of a piece of Bluefin otoro or experienced the knee-trembling thrill from eating a slice of fugu, you may be dismissive of the expensive price tags attached to some fish species. Humans have always been attracted to the idea of luxury and rarity, and it is a little of both that makes these expensive fish so desirable.

How a fish is priced depends on several factors: its scarcity and protected status, the difficulty of fishing or farming, cultural significance, taste, or, in the case of fugu, the thrill of a Russian roulette experience with your food. Some fish, like the Bluefin tuna, spend years reaching maturity; others, like the king salmon, are strictly monitored for overfishing, and the Beluga sturgeon is now so rare that it's illegal to eat it within the U.S.

Some of the fish in this list sell for upwards of $4,000 a pound, and most of them are only available in the most upmarket restaurants. We asked chef Shin Yamaoka, who operates Omakase Room by Shin in Manhattan, how these restaurants source these hard-to-find and costly fish. He tells us, "It's all about building connections and relationships ... When you have strong ties, suppliers will treat you well and make sure you get the best fish. The market is quite specialized, so you can't just walk into a supermarket and expect to find top-quality fish — especially when serving sushi or omakase."