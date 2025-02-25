10 Expensive Fish That Are Worth The Price Tag
If you have never experienced the melt-in-your-mouth butteriness of a piece of Bluefin otoro or experienced the knee-trembling thrill from eating a slice of fugu, you may be dismissive of the expensive price tags attached to some fish species. Humans have always been attracted to the idea of luxury and rarity, and it is a little of both that makes these expensive fish so desirable.
How a fish is priced depends on several factors: its scarcity and protected status, the difficulty of fishing or farming, cultural significance, taste, or, in the case of fugu, the thrill of a Russian roulette experience with your food. Some fish, like the Bluefin tuna, spend years reaching maturity; others, like the king salmon, are strictly monitored for overfishing, and the Beluga sturgeon is now so rare that it's illegal to eat it within the U.S.
Some of the fish in this list sell for upwards of $4,000 a pound, and most of them are only available in the most upmarket restaurants. We asked chef Shin Yamaoka, who operates Omakase Room by Shin in Manhattan, how these restaurants source these hard-to-find and costly fish. He tells us, "It's all about building connections and relationships ... When you have strong ties, suppliers will treat you well and make sure you get the best fish. The market is quite specialized, so you can't just walk into a supermarket and expect to find top-quality fish — especially when serving sushi or omakase."
Chilean sea bass (Patagonian toothfish)
The Chilean sea bass is a deep-sea fish from the southern oceans around Antarctica. Its official name is the Patagonian toothfish, but in the 1990s, it underwent a rebrand when Lee Lanz, an American seafood seller, visited South America in search of a new type of commercial fish. From the moment Mr. Lanz took a bite of the gargantuan fish, he knew he was on to a winner but realized that its ugly appearance and terrifying name would put off potential buyers. So he renamed it the far more marketing-friendly Chilean sea bass.
Little did Lanz know how popular his "new" fish would become; the versatile white flesh of the Chilean sea bass is soft and creamy, with a buttery, almost nutty flavor. It has large flakes and a high fat content, which gives it a silky mouthfeel. Today, the Chilean sea bass is one of the most expensive fish in the world — a single pound of Chilean sea bass flesh can go for around $60 a pound.
Taste aside, the reason for its hefty price tag is directly related to its demand. The largest Chilean sea bass can measure up to 7 feet and weigh up to 200 pounds; consequently, it was fished almost to extinction during the 1990s. Today, regulations around sustainable fishing for Chilean sea bass are strictly controlled, and only the best restaurants tend to feature the fish on their menus.
Fugu (pufferfish)
Fugu, better known as pufferfish in the U.S., is particularly revered in Japan. But there's a catch: Fugu is deadly if not prepared correctly. Fugu contains a toxin called tetrodotoxin, which is lethal to humans. In order to prepare pufferfish to eat, chefs are legally required to train for between four and six years, at a cost of thousands of dollars, to obtain the required license. Even with this training, there are reportedly around 50 cases of poisoning each year, some of them resulting in death. So why eat fugu? Is it the thrill of trying something so decadently deadly or the taste itself?
Reports of death from pufferfish have grown to mythical proportions–akin to a game of Russian roulette, but they aren't entirely accurate. While it is possible to die from ingesting fugu toxins, the number of deaths is very few, when compared to the 420,000 deaths from foodborne illnesses each year.
Fugu is commonly eaten sliced thinly as sashimi with ponzu sauce, atop rice as sushi, or deep-fried as kara-age. The taste of fugu is completely unique; it is light and sweet, often described as having a refreshing taste, and the meat is chewy and firm yet silky. Consumers report experiencing a slight tingling or numbing effect from residual traces of the toxin. Fugu can cost up to $100 a pound; the price is driven by the extensive training required to prepare the meat for consumption and the thrill of eating something so reportedly deadly. Eating fugu is a bucket list item for adventurous foodies.
Beluga sturgeon caviar
Sturgeon eggs are better known as caviar, and no caviar is more coveted than Beluga, whose eggs sell for around $4,000 a pound.
Beluga sturgeon eggs are the largest of all sturgeon eggs, sized between 3 and 4 millimeters. The greenish-black eggs are little pearls of gorgeousness, a world apart from cheaper varieties. Beluga sturgeon caviar has a nutty, creamy richness with little fishiness — sometimes described as having the taste of the ocean. The taste is so refined that many believe Beluga caviar should be eaten as a standalone dish, traditionally served straight from a mother-of-pearl spoon.
The Beluga sturgeon is one of the largest predatory fishes on earth, and were it not for its fervently desired eggs, the Beluga sturgeon would still be swimming in vast numbers in the Caspian Sea. The high price of Beluga sturgeon caviar is due to the decline in the fish species, the result of high demand, overfishing, and the destruction of viable habitats. The species is so endangered that the importation of Beluga sturgeon is banned in the U.S. and heavily restricted and controlled elsewhere. The experience of eating Beluga sturgeon caviar is a once-in-a-lifetime, decadent luxury that, due to availability, accessibility, and cost, few will ever experience. We asked chef Shin Yamaoka how he makes sure the fish he buys is sustainably sourced. He tells us, "It's all about connections and trust. Having reliable, long-term relationships and sources you can trust and work closely with makes all the difference."
Bluefin tuna
Bluefin tuna is often referred to as the king of sushi. It is the most in-demand tuna at high-end sushi bars and Michelin-starred restaurants, loved for its soft, buttery mouthfeel and oily richness. The fish is so desirable that it set a record for the most expensive fish sold in the world, with a record $3 million paid for 618 pounds of Bluefin tuna in Tokyo in 2019. That's not even particularly large for Bluefin, which can weigh up to 1,500 pounds. The price has less to do with scarcity; the Bluefin tuna is one of the few fish on this list labeled as being of least concern by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. It's expensive because it's hugely in demand.
There are three types of Bluefin tuna: Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern, and they are all known for their rich flavor and marbled texture. Bluefin tuna meat is darker than other types of tuna and has a high fat content. It's the fat content that sets it apart, with the extra fatty otoro belly cuts delivering an unparalleled melt-in-the-mouth butteriness. The remaining fish sections have a meat umami and minerality that make excellent sushi and steaks. Every part of the Bluefin tuna is eaten, from its eyes to its cheeks and the tip of its tail.
Swordfish
The swordfish is a conservation success story that allows us to sample this meaty delight relatively guilt-free. According to NOAA Fisheries, in 1985, the swordfish population was in serious decline, but efforts by conservationists mean that as of today, the stocks of swordfish in the North Atlantic are thriving at above-target levels.
The swordfish is one of the fastest fish in the ocean. It is a large fish that can grow up to 14 feet and weigh 1,200 pounds. It is instantly recognizable for its long sword-shaped nose. The swordfish is a meaty fish with a firm texture, often eaten as a steak or a skewer. Its mild, sweet flavor makes it ideal for marinades–and as it is not a fishy-tasting fish, it is perfect for those who don't like strong-tasting seafood.
A pound of swordfish sells for between $11 and $40 per pound. This may seem high for a fish not in limited supply, but swordfish are large, powerful, and very fast. This, and their deep water habitat, makes them very hard to catch. In addition, there is a strong drive to purchase only sustainably sourced swordfish to ensure their thriving population. So, is swordfish worth the expense? We think so; its uniquely meaty, steak-like texture and lack of fishiness sets it apart from other fish.
Mahi mahi
Mahi mahi is another expensive fish that has undergone a rebrand. Although it is often referred to as dorado in the United States, the mahi mahi is officially named the dolphinfish, but the name was changed in the 1980s when American consumers became concerned they were eating dolphins.
According to Seafood Watch, mahi mahi is a sustainable fish, but only when line-caught by U.S. Fisheries in the North Atlantic Ocean. Mahi mahi in other areas is red-rated, which means it is increasingly at risk. Despite its relative abundance, the restrictions in catching the fish and the necessity to obtain mahi mahi from sustainable fishing sources have driven its price up, and a pound of mahi mahi can fetch between $30 and $40.
Mahi mahi has been likened in taste and texture to halibut or swordfish. Its light pink flesh is firm and flaky — similar in texture to swordfish, but it is classified as semi–mild — stronger than white fish but less "fishy" than swordfish. Mahi mahi is suitable for baking, grilling, and marinating yet tender enough to be steamed. It is often paired with tropical fruits such as mango or pineapple.
Red snapper
Red snapper is the most popular and widely eaten snapper in the U.S. Its flesh is delicate yet meaty and has a mild, sweet, somewhat nutty flavor with clear savory notes.
The snapper fish family (Lutjanidae) comes in various colors: yellow, red, gray, cubera, and golden. The red snapper can be found in oceans worldwide. Most stocks are sustainably managed and not immediately under threat, although the South Atlantic stocks are overfished. The reason for snappers' high price is simply down to demand — a pound of red snapper costs around $20 to $40, and in 2012, a rare golden snapper sold for the princely sum of $38,000 was paid for an 81-pound fish.
It is common for fish such as sea bream or the West Coast rockfish to be purposefully mislabelled as red snapper due to its vast popularity and high price point. So, how can you tell your red snapper is good to eat? Well, the red snapper you buy should be lean and moist with a firm texture and distinctive sweet, nutty flavor. Chef Shin Yamaoka says, "The fish's eyes should be clear, not cloudy. The gills shouldn't be flimsy; they should be firm. The skin should look bright and have a slight sliminess to it. This slimy texture actually means the fish is fresh because it shows that it's just come from the water, not processed in freshwater. The entire fish should be firm, not soft or weak."
King salmon
King salmon is the rarest and most desirable type of salmon in the world. A king salmon costs nearly twice the price of other salmon species.
King salmon has a rich, fatty, succulent flavor with meaty yet tender flesh. The belly cuts are almost creamy with an oily melt-in-the-mouth texture similar to the Bluefin tuna, meaning they are in high demand for sushi and raw fish cooking. The king salmon is extremely versatile, and meatier cuts are eaten grilled or pan-seared; this cooking method gives the fish a slightly nutty flavor that contrasts well with its sweetness.
King salmon, also known as Chinook salmon, has an extensive geographical range, stretching from California to Alaska in the U.S. and all the way to Asia. Despite this, populations are threatened. According to NOAA, the quantity of king salmon caught in Alaska accounts for only 1% of all salmon. The rarity of king salmon and the pressure to buy only sustainably caught salmon drives the price up, as does its highly coveted taste and varied uses in cooking. However, it's worth it. The difference in taste between king salmon and other types of salmon, such as sockeye, is marked by the high quantity of omega-3 fatty acids in king salmon, which give it a meaty mouthfeel and melted butter consistency that is second to none.
Dover sole
Dover sole is, quite literally, fish fit for a king. In the 19th century, dover was prized above all other fish, and the size of dover sole you were served for your meal was directly related to your status in society. In 2024, dover sole was named King Charles' coronation dish and labelled "fit for a king." For us everyday folk, dover sole is undoubtedly priced for a king. It sells from as little as $22 a pound all the way up to $180 a pound. Dover sole can be found in the North Sea and the English Channel, but overfishing means depleted stocks and the resulting sustainable fishing guidelines mean they are more labor-intensive to catch. Along with low stocks, the desirability of the fish drives the price, and dover sole is sought after in the best restaurants across the globe.
Dover sole has a delicate, mild, sweet taste and flaky texture. Its mildness is what makes it so attractive. Dover sole has a long tradition of being paired with unusual flavors, and these elaborate concoctions increase its appeal. We think the flavors of dover sole are best experienced in simple dishes such as the world-famous sole meuniere.
Turbot
Turbot, a type of flatfish similar in appearance to halibut or flounder, is exceedingly rare in the wild, with only around 5,000 tonnes caught each year. Turbot can be farmed, which has made it more accessible, but the prices remain high at around $50 per pound. Turbot can be found in the North Sea and throughout the Mediterranean but is classed as Near Threatened by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature). We asked chef Shin Yamaoka his opinion on farmed vs. wild fish, and he said, "Depending on the species and season, farm-raised fish can actually be a sustainable option. But it is important to note that sometimes, you can taste a difference — but it's more about the flavor, not necessarily quality."
Turbot is highly valued for its firm, white, and delicately flavored flesh. It's also loved for its large size — the turbot can grow to 3 feet wide and weigh up to 30 pounds, yielding two large steaks perfect for grilling or frying. It is seen as a sign of wealth and decadence to be served a whole turbot. Young turbot (a fully grown one would be far too large) can be steamed in court bouillon, cooked in a turbotiere (a kite-shaped fish kettle), or grilled. The turbot has no scales, so it is typical to season the flesh with little more than sherry vinegar and salt or serve it with a light sauce like hollandaise.