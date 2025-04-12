Maine's Legendary Red Snapper Hot Dog Is Practically Neon In Color. Here's Why

When foodies think of Maine's culinary scene, there's probably a good chance that lobster is the first thing that comes to mind. Indeed, the state is home to some knockout lobster restaurants. But, if you aren't thinking "hot dogs" when you think of Maine's signature dishes, then you haven't been acquainted with the red snapper.

Maine may be famous for its coastal fare, but its classic red snappers aren't named after the white fish; instead, it's all about the color and texture. Red snapper hot dogs are named for their signature neon red hue and toothy, high-snap casing that pops when bitten into. The titular color comes from red food dye, commonly red #40, red #3, sodium nitrite, or other flavorless natural dyes, varying by the purveyor. The crimson tone only extends as far as the outside casing; the meaty insides remain the standard hot dog pink foodies might expect. Despite their out-of-the-ordinary fire engine complexion, these vibrant beauties get cooked just like any normal hot dog, and they taste like regular pork-and-beef hot dogs – no special spices or flavorings here.