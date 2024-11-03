14 Best Restaurants For Lobster In Maine
Maine and lobster go together like football and chicken wings. Lobster has been an integral part of Maine's culture since colonial times, when it was reserved for the poor or the imprisoned or acting as bait for more desirable seafood. The legend has it that the Rockefellers served lobster during a gathering of the elite at their summer residence on Mount Desert Island in the 1900s, which helped this humble seabug become a world-famous delicacy.
Besides beautiful coastlines, lighthouses, and quaint camping destinations, signature local fare is likely one of the main reasons why millions of tourists flock to Maine every year, and lobster is undoubtedly the main attraction for many. Among the different varieties of lobster favored for their delicate, sweet meat, none are as ubiquitous as those hailing from Maine.
Relying on personal experience from my travels to the Pine Tree State, along with online customer reviews, I've compiled this list of Maine's top crustacean-slinging spots. I selected restaurants — from beachside food trucks and rustic shacks to posh eateries — showcasing lobster in its freshest, most exquisite forms. A visit to a spot from this list guarantees a lobster dining experience akin to that of a local Mainer.
The Clam Shack
Few Maine establishments have cemented themselves as local institutions the way The Clam Shack has. Kennebunkport's own tourist hot spot and local favorite has been around since 1968 and has earned its glowing reputation by offering ocean-fresh classics. Lobsters are harvested from Cape Porpoise Harbor right in Kennebunkport and then transported to one of the state's oldest operating seafood markets, located directly across from The Clam Shack. Owner Steve Kingston steams lobsters in ocean water and picks the meat by hand, displaying the fastidious dedication to the art of crafting some of Maine's most sought-after lobster dishes.
Despite offering every New England seafood favorite, The Clam Shack is most recognized for its unique take on the quintessential Maine dish: the lobster roll. Although some lobster roll purists may scoff at this swap, The Clam Shack's take eschews the classic hot dog bun and serves its lobster roll on a toasted round roll from a local bakery. Customers then choose warm drawn butter – akin to the Connecticut-style roll — or mayo as the classic Maine garnish, to dress 5 ounces of hand-picked lobster meat fresh from the Kennebunkport coast. The Clam Shack is open daily from May to October.
(207) 967-3321
2 Western Ave, Kennebunk, ME 04043
Maine Lobster Club
Rockland — home to the renowned and time-honored Maine Lobster Festival – is a charming, sleepy town, often overshadowed by the bigger burgs of Maine that see swathes of visitors in the summer months. However, I urge you to stop by Rockland on your next visit to the Pine Tree State, whether to experience the festival or to grab one of the most delicious lobster rolls in the state crafted by the Maine Lobster Club.
Maine Lobster Club acts as both a wholesale seafood retailer and lobster shack, specializing in lobster rolls and daily specials. Owner Wayne Oxton is a commercial fisherman and Maine native who knows seafood inside and out, utilizing his decades of fishing experience to bring high-quality fish and lobster to Rockland locals as well as seafood fans all over the nation.
Stop in and grab what I can only describe as the heartiest, most delicious lobster roll I've ever experienced (and it truly is an experience), made by Oxton himself. Choose either a regular or large roll and bring a friend to snag two rolls at a discounted price. Be sure to get them doused with both mayo and butter for a decent, creamy sandwich that gives lobster's natural sweetness a glorious flavor boost. Maine Lobster Club is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(207) 596-3603
230 Park St, Rockland, ME 04841
Lobster Shack at Two Lights
Outside Portland, on the tip of Cape Elizabeth, lies The Lobster Shack at Two Lights, a Maine institution since the 1920s. This prime location gives customers a breathtaking view of the Atlantic, while the image of crashing waves on the rocky coast acts as a reminder that the lobster here comes straight from the ocean to your plate. The iconic fare and lighthouse views create one of the most memorable dining experiences in the state.
At first glance, the Lobster Shack at Two Lights doesn't look like much, but the unassuming exterior gives way to an abundance of classically kitsch maritime decor and an incredibly cozy atmosphere. Opt for the legendary lobster dinner, with your choice of sides (the coleslaw is top-notch), and enjoy your meal at a picnic table overlooking the water. For dessert, try an oven-fresh treat, like a classic Maine whoopie pie. The Lobster Shack at Two Lights is open daily from early April to late October.
(207) 799-1677
225 Two Lights Rd, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107
McLoon's Lobster Shack
Visitors to scenic Sprucehead Island in South Thomaston almost never leave without making a stop at McLoon's Lobster Shack. The view is almost as good as a meal here, but it's hard for anything to top a lobster dinner. In order to serve the highest quality fish and shellfish possible, McLoon's updates its menu to include the seasonal bounty of the ocean, so stay up-to-date with its social media to find out what's in store for your next seaside meal.
Start with clam dip that comes loaded with bacon, sour cream, and scallions, and then dive into a steamed lobster dinner at McLoon's. If you're on the hunt for one of Maine's most gargantuan lobster rolls, choose the Lobster Rolls Royce — an extra-large roll made with a whopping half-pound of meat. Late in the season, when the cool, salty mist threatens to chill you to your core, warm up with a heaping cup of creamy lobster stew. McLoon's is open daily from May to October.
(207) 593-1382
315 Island Rd, South Thomaston, ME 04858
Thurston's Lobster Pound
On your next visit to Acadia National Park, stop into Thurston's Lobster Pound on Mount Desert Island for the first feast of your trip. Everything at Thurston's encompasses a Maine vacation to a tee, from the view of boats docked in Bass Harbor, to the cutesy decor that screams "fresh seafood." While Thurston's is a traditional, kitschy lobster pound at its core, it can still act as an ideal spot for an elegant date night or impromptu celebratory dinner. Watch the lobster-cooking magic unfold in Thurston's open kitchen, or sit back and take in the salty ocean breeze.
A meal at Thurston's absolutely must include the restaurant's famous hot lobster dip; it might as well be the local law. Hot cream cheese and delicate, flakey lobster bits bubble before your eyes, and a hint of spice adds just the right amount of flavor without overpowering the lobster's natural sweet and salty essence. For dinner, choose either a hard shell or soft shell lobster, although I (and the folks at Thurston's) recommend a soft shell lobster for their sweeter and softer meat. Most combo dinners come with a piece of delicious blueberry cake; a must-have dessert with any Maine meal. Thurston's is open for lunch and dinner from May to October.
(207) 244-7600
9 Thurston Rd, Bernard, ME 04612
Red's Eats
Red's Eats has been going strong in Wiscasset for over 80 years, attracting swathes of celebrities, food fanatics, and tourists looking for one of the most prized lobster rolls in the entire nation. Red's Eats is a true lobster shack, and it's probably fair to say that its popularity isn't equivalent to its size. The famous Main Street stand sees long lines regularly, so be sure to prepare for a lengthy — but worthwhile — wait.
It's all about the roll at Red's, which is reflected in the honorary Roll of Fame title. If you're looking for a lobster fix, this is easily more enjoyable than spending time and effort cracking into a whole lobster, and you'll probably wind up with even more meat to boot. Tender chunks of lobster from two claws and an entire tail are stuffed into this colossal roll. Mayo or real Maine butter comes on the side, making it as straightforward as it gets. It all comes down to warm, toasty bread — including a gluten-free option — and hefty chunks of meat. Red's Eats is open daily from May to October.
(207) 882-6128
41 Water St, Wiscasset, ME 04578
McLaughlin's Seafood
McLaughlin's Seafood has been dishing out some of the best eats in Bangor since the late '70s. From its humble beginnings, it's blossomed into a one-stop shop for all things Maine. This larger-than-average lobster shack has a little bit of everything: a retail outlet chock-full of Bar Harbor brand canned goods, a souvenir shop, a wine and cheese retailer, and — most importantly — a place to acquire an epic lobster feast.
Everything at McLaughlin's is simple and straightforward — what you see is what you get. And if what you see is a huge tank full of lobsters just waiting to get in your belly, then you're in luck. Prepared meals are only available for take out or to enjoy at a picnic table, so stop by when the weather's nice if you want to eat in. Specials rotate daily, and Sundays are the day for a traditional lobster dinner or lobster roll. Meals come with coleslaw or potato salad and fries or chips, but be sure to add a cup of lobster stew if you've got a bad case of lobster fever. McLaughlin's Seafood is open for takeout Thursday through Monday during the spring and summer months only.
(207) 942-7811
728 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401
Eventide Oyster Company
Eventide in the coastal city of Portland combines posh sophistication with the time-honored, homestyle recipes Maine is known for. Gone are the days when in order to enjoy locally harvested seafood, you had to dine in a literal shack. While elegant, Eventide retains some of the rustic charm with a genuine Maine granite shellfish bar and picnic table seating.
Although the restaurant's oyster bar is its namesake, there's one menu item that put Eventide on the map, and — you guessed it — it's a lobster roll. But the lobster roll here is much different, and arguably superior, to most lobster rolls in Maine. Bougie brown butter elevates lobster rolls at Eventide, keeping locals coming back for more. Dive into a selection of exquisite Maine oysters to accompany your lobster roll, and complete your meal with a handcrafted cocktail for a well-rounded dining experience. Eventide Oyster Company is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(207) 774-8538
86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101
Five Islands Lobster Company
You haven't seen all that Maine truly has to offer until you've visited the picturesque Five Islands, but make sure to include a stop at Five Islands Lobster Company. The restaurant is located on a working wharf in a genuine fishing village, complete with breathtaking views of Sheepscot Bay. The icy cold waters of the bay are ideal for harvesting delicious lobsters, and you can even watch the lobster boats pull up the day's catch and deliver it directly to the restaurant.
Bare-bones, folksy fare is the name of the game at Five Islands Lobster Company. Bring beer and wine and watch the sunset over the bay while you wait for the cornucopia of oceanic treasures. Choose from fried or steamed seafood and hard or soft shell lobsters by the pound, or try the Big Boy lobster roll, piled high with double the lobster meat, a little mayo, and lettuce. Don't forget to grab some of Maine's own Gifford's ice cream at the eatery's adjacent ice cream stand. Five Islands Lobster Company is open for lunch and dinner from May to October and closes in the winter.
(207) 371-2990
1447 5 Islands Rd, Georgetown, ME 04548
Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound
While heading to Maine's world-famous national park, you'll have no choice but to cross the Trenton Bridge, so you might as well stop for a quick and tasty bite. This no-frills lobster shack takes cozy to the next level, with whimsical lobster-themed decor and a dining area that feels like an old-fashioned living room. The Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound offers an inexpensive lobster dining experience, which is a welcome respite from the higher prices in Maine's most booming tourist district just across the bridge. The lobsters here are cooked in seawater over a wood fire for homestyle appeal and a touch of rustic simplicity that always makes a meal taste better.
All the staples are represented at Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, including whole steamed lobsters and lobster rolls. For a taste of something outside the norm, try a lobster salad sandwich that's made fresh in-house with locally harvested lobsters. Hearty lobster mac and cheese is also a fan favorite, especially on a chilly day. The restaurant at Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from June to October.
(207) 667-2977
1237 Bar Harbor Rd, Trenton, ME 04605
Day's Crabmeat and Lobster Pound
Day's Crabmeat and Lobster Pound debuted in Yarmouth in the 1920s and proudly claims to be Maine's oldest take-out and lobster pound — an impressive feat in a state where lobster restaurants are beyond plentiful. Nowadays, Day's is a household name in the popular summer destination it calls home, offering lots of swagger and gear for tourists and a rotating, seasonal menu that keeps locals coming back for more.
Day's boasts one of the best lobster rolls in the Northeast. This sweet and tangy roll is made with a dash of lemon, a touch of mayo, and the restaurant's signature seasoning blend that brings a little bit of heat to accentuate lobster's best qualities. The crabmeat roll is also tough to beat and might be just as good (if not better) than the lobster roll, so treat yourself to a smorgasbord of seafood sandwiches the next time you're in town. Day's is open for lunch and dinner from April to October, closing for the winter season.
(207) 400-5588
1269 US-1, Yarmouth, ME 04096
Harraseeket Lunch and Lobster Company
There's something to be said about the care that family-owned businesses put into keeping customers satisfied, and few places embody that care quite like Harraseeket Lunch and Lobster Company in South Freeport. For over four decades, this place has been keeping the diners happy and fed thanks to a menu teeming with fresh seafood choices, including the glorious lobster.
Customers have the option of getting a basket, which includes fries and coleslaw with the seafood of choice, or one of the many sandwich varieties. Lobster rolls are an obvious hit, but you can also choose clams, scallops, or crabmeat if that's your preference. Before you leave, visit the adjacent lobster pound and purchase a live lobster to bring home to enjoy the entire experience all over again from the comfort of your own kitchen. Harraseeket Lunch and Lobster Company is open daily for lunch and dinner in the spring and summer months.
harraseeketlunchandlobster.com
(207) 865-3535
36 Main St, South Freeport, ME 04078
Bite Into Maine
Bite Into Maine has multiple locations in and around Portland featuring unique style and flare, including the original food truck at Fort Williams Park and a brick-and-mortar spot with a large seating area. Starting as a single food truck, Bite Into Maine has transformed into a Portland fixture with over 40 employees and many happy customers.
Lobster rolls steal the show at Bite Into Maine. The restaurant offers six different varieties — which is much more than the usual butter or mayo options. Choose from the two classics, but also consider curry, wasabi, chipotle, or picnic-style, which involves a generous heap of coleslaw in your roll. These sandwiches are made with ultra-buttery Texas toast as opposed to the usual potato roll, and I must say that it's a crying shame this isn't the norm. If you're wicked tired of lobster rolls, snag a lobster BLT or a cup of piping hot and buttery lobster bisque, and then wash it all down with a blueberry soda. Bite Into Maine hours vary by location.
(207) 289-6142
Multiple locations
Shannon's Unshelled
Overstuffed lobster rolls are three words every crustacean enthusiast wants to hear. At Shannon's Unshelled, that's exactly what diners can expect when they pull up to the small, unassuming cabin to order any of its lobster-loaded options. Snag a seat at one of the outdoor picnic tables and get ready to dive head-first into an affordable and succulent shellfish feast.
Grab yourself a classic roll with chilled lobster and a signature flower garnish, and don't forget an extra side of Shannon's famous garlic sea-salted butter. You can also bask in the gooey, melty lobster grilled cheese, lobster salad, or a whole deep-fried lobster. To make the dining affair more flavorful, each dish comes with coleslaw on the side — made with local Maine blueberries – so you can savor two foods the state is famous for in one legendary meal. Shannon's Unshelled is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(207) 350-7313
798 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay, ME 04537
Methodology
As a local Northeastern, I often take advantage of Maine's allure and travel to the Pine Tree State to experience natural beauty and culinary delights. I relied on experience from my lobster-fueled trips to curate this list. Additionally, I boosted it with online reviews highlighting the best lobster joints in the state. I chose locations with a variety of lobster-centered dishes, sticking mainly to those along the coast, where freshness is guaranteed. While location and affordability played a role, the ultimate deciding factor was the quality of the lobster served at each restaurant.