14 Best Restaurants For Lobster In Maine

Maine and lobster go together like football and chicken wings. Lobster has been an integral part of Maine's culture since colonial times, when it was reserved for the poor or the imprisoned or acting as bait for more desirable seafood. The legend has it that the Rockefellers served lobster during a gathering of the elite at their summer residence on Mount Desert Island in the 1900s, which helped this humble seabug become a world-famous delicacy.

Besides beautiful coastlines, lighthouses, and quaint camping destinations, signature local fare is likely one of the main reasons why millions of tourists flock to Maine every year, and lobster is undoubtedly the main attraction for many. Among the different varieties of lobster favored for their delicate, sweet meat, none are as ubiquitous as those hailing from Maine.

Relying on personal experience from my travels to the Pine Tree State, along with online customer reviews, I've compiled this list of Maine's top crustacean-slinging spots. I selected restaurants — from beachside food trucks and rustic shacks to posh eateries — showcasing lobster in its freshest, most exquisite forms. A visit to a spot from this list guarantees a lobster dining experience akin to that of a local Mainer.

