13 Celebrated Restaurants For Local Cuisine In Bangor, Maine
Maine is home to one of the most revered foods on the planet: lobster. Once a cheap, working-class protein source, this cherry-red crustacean has evolved over the course of our nation's history to earn a spot as one of the most treasured delicacies in the world. To this day, Mainers host lobster bakes rooted in tribal traditions, and an annual festival to celebrate the mighty lobster draws in tourists from all over. The heated debate over which state is home to the best lobster rolls in the nation is still burning bright, and plenty of Maine's celebrated establishments are worthy contenders in this epic seafood showdown.
Although lobster is certainly the most renowned Maine food, the state's culinary landscape extends far beyond the once-humble seabug. Maine stakes its claim in the invention of America's beloved whoopie pies, while domestic blueberries inspire pies and cobblers, and red snapper hot dogs are a source of pride for locals.
Bangor — one of Maine's most populous cities — isn't just famous for its Stephen King-inspired spookiness; it's also a top spot to discover an array of classic seafood dishes, unique recipes crafted with local produce, and delicious desserts that delight the taste buds of those fortunate enough to visit the picturesque state. Using personal experience from my travels and insight from online reviews, I've curated a list of exceptional eateries that showcase the best in Bangor's delectable down east dishes.
Eagle's Nest Restaurant
If you're visiting Maine and looking for your first taste of local cuisine, you'll probably find yourself on the hunt for the best lobster roll in the state. In the Bangor metro area, the best lobster roll is thought by many to be at the Eagle's Nest Restaurant. Located on the banks of the Penobscot River on the outskirts of the city, the tiny, unassuming restaurant holds a special palace in the hearts of Bangor locals. Its casual, riverfront balcony is the perfect spot for a date night with a view or a fun night out with the kids. Eagle's Nest Restaurant is a popular spot, so be sure to call ahead if you're taking your meal to-go or be prepared to wait for a table — no reservations here.
Lobster rolls teeming with fresh knuckle meat aren't the only claim to fame here at the Eagle's Nest Restaurant. Other lobster-centric quick bites — like a BLT, grilled cheese, and stew — are all made with fresh Maine seafood. Frequent deals on other local seafood — including a daily all-you-can-eat haddock special — keep regular customers coming in again and again. If you're ready for a fishy feast, opt for the restaurant's famous seafood platter, served with clams, scallops, shrimp, and haddock. Eagle's Nest Restaurant is generally open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but check ahead online for changes.
(207) 989-7635
1016 North Main St., Brewer, ME 04412
The Tarratine
For upscale fare in Bangor, look no further than The Tarratine. The restaurant is a quintessential representation of New England's culinary traditions and historical legacy, all the way down to the building in which it resides. The Tarratine's elegant dining area isn't the only thing that makes it one of Bangor's most celebrated restaurants; an old-fashioned ballroom and a game room with billiards tables are both available for dinner guests, and rustic fireplaces allow you to cozy up with your hot meal in a private dining area. If eating at the restaurant isn't enough, extend your stay by spending a night in one of the quaint New England-style rooms at The Tarratine Inn located behind the restaurant.
The Tarratine's menu is brimming with local seafood options, including fresh crab, halibut, scallops, and — of course — lobster. For one of the most unique lobster dishes in all of Maine, try The Tarratine's étouffée, made Maine-style with lobster and locally made andouille sausage. Enjoy classic New England dishes at The Tarratine, including crab cakes and Italian-inspired appetizers like whipped ricotta and expertly fried calamari. The restaurant offers plenty of options for vegans and gluten-free patrons, all made with the same level of expertise as the classics. The Tarratine is open Wednesday through Saturday for dinner.
(207) 992-4090
81 Park St., Bangor, ME 04401
Lazy Hound
One of downtown Bangor's greatest gems is Lazy Hound, an all-American eatery with die-hard support from the city's locals. Formerly known as Ipanema, the restaurant underwent a rebrand after the pandemic, and customers in Bangor thoroughly embraced it. Photos of patrons' beloved pups adorn the eatery's walls, adding an endearing charm that both kids and adults love.
Compared with the more common steak-and-cheese sandwich found in the North, authentic Philly cheesesteaks put Lazy Hound on the map in the Queen City. Although cheesesteaks don't come to mind when you think of Maine cuisine, the owners of Lazy Hound ensure that a little taste of Philly comes with each sandwich. Rolls are delivered directly from a supplier in Philadelphia. Then, for the Maine twist, each sandwich is stuffed with locally sourced meat from W.A. Bean and Sons — Maine's most legendary meat supplier.
Other options on Lazy Hound's worldly menu include American-Asian fusion dishes, like hot honey naan and specialty eggrolls. Enjoy some quirky baguette sandwiches, each one named after a character from "Friends" and involving a spin on a classic, such as Mediterranean-inspired ingredients like kalamata olives, pesto, fresh Italian cheeses, and marinara. Lazy Hound is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner.
(207) 573-1940
10 Broad St., Bangor, ME 04401
Frank's Bake Shop
After you've enjoyed a classic Maine lobster dinner, you're probably going to be on the lookout for a sweets shop to snag some goodies. Frank's Bake Shop is your glowing beacon in the tumultuous waters of dessert options in Bangor. The renowned bakery — located in the heart of the city a block from the Penobscot River — is a Bangor not-so-hidden gem. The bake shop has been serving its loyal customers since 1945.
Although Bangor locals flock to the bakery for its savory handmade bread, desserts are always flying out the door. Frank's is known as one of the top spots in Bangor for a slice of famous Maine blueberry pie and legendary whoopie pies — a must-try if you're visiting for the first time. These chocolate cakes stuffed with marshmallow creme filling are a Maine delicacy, and although you can find them for sale all over the state, no one makes a better whoopie pie than Frank's.
Frank's offers entrées from its kitchen to enjoy before you dive into its sweet treats. Every weekday features a unique, homestyle dish, like meatloaf or turkey pie. The bakery also hosts some of Bangor's best breakfast bites (say that 10 times fast). Frank's Bake Shop is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(207) 947-4594
199 State St., Bangor, ME 04401
11 Central
11 Central is Bangor's premier fine-dining spot for creative dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant prides itself on supporting the community with its fresh seafood dishes that put a unique twist on the cuisine that makes Maine a food lover's paradise. Cozy up in its charming dining room, designed with rustic exposed brick walls and elegant lighting to create the perfect ambiance for a relaxing date night. Take a seat at the bar and enjoy a handcrafted cocktail while you bask in the vibes of Bangor's distinct night-life scene.
Start your meal at 11 Central with a cup of Grandpa Joe's elk and corn chowder — a winter-warmer made with nourishing, locally sourced elk meat that you won't find anywhere else. For dinner, the maple blueberry salmon is the perfect Maine main — if you will — topped with fresh blueberries for a sweet and savory medley of flavors. A comforting take on surf-and-turf features mac and cheese loaded with lobster and topped with filet mignon. 11 Central is open Wednesday through Saturday for dinner.
(207) 922-5115
11 Central St., Bangor, ME 04401
Dysart's Restaurant and Truck Stop
Dysart's Restaurant and Truck Stop has been famous among Bangor-area locals and truckers since its inception in 1967. In 2018, the humble truck stop became known across the nation after a hilarious commercial blooper reel featuring Dysart's regulars went viral. A subsequent "Saturday Night Live" spoof of the viral video made the diner a household name in casual, homestyle American cuisine. Bangor's locals couldn't be more proud of their favorite fill-up stop.
Dysart's restaurant serves classic Maine fare inspired by the rustic Northern Maine logging communities, with a focus on beans at every meal. The truck stop also offers everything a long-haul trucker might need on a lengthy journey, especially if homemade pie is on the list of necessities. Dysart's is home to one of Maine's most famous blueberry pies. Don't forget to snag a slice with an equally famous cup of joe. Dysart's on Broadway opened in Bangor in 2014 with a similar menu.
Dysart's is the place to be for breakfast food served all day. Choose from a list of classic three-egg omelets or its legendary pancakes. The truck stop also serves one of the best red snapper dogs around, so be sure to pick one up so you can experience a lesser-known Maine delicacy. Dysart's restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(207) 947-8732
530 Coldbrook Road, Hermon, ME 04401
The Lobstah Buoy
No list of Bangor eateries would be complete without a seafood-slinging food truck. The Lobstah Buoy is one of Bangor's quintessential casual establishments, serving up some of the city's most famous lobster rolls. Its quaint, roaming charm shows off everything that makes Maine a special place to live, visit, and eat. The food at The Lobstah Buoy is free from any flashy gimmicks — just simple meals made delicious with fresh, local ingredients.
Fresh, never-frozen meaty Maine lobster is the name of the game at The Lobstah Buoy. Lobster rolls come in three sizes: the 2-ounce serving — affectionately dubbed "baby buoy" — the quarter-pounder, and a whopping half-pounder. Rolls come doused in hot drawn butter or as an equally delicious cold variety made with the eatery's own special sauce. If you're feeling daring, ask for the lobster melt — a secret menu item for those in the know — and you'll be graced with a lobster sandwich full of melty cheese.
If lobster isn't your jam, the food truck offers other seafood favorites like fried whole-belly clams and fish and chips. Turf is also on the menu at The Lobstah Buoy, with dishes like pulled pork, hot pastrami, and Maine's legendary red snapper hot dogs. The Lobstah Buoy is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the warmer months.
268 Odlin Road, Bangor, ME 04401
Bagel Central
Morning in Bangor means it's time to head to Bagel Central. Located in the city's center, Bagel Central is a Queen City staple and a breakfast powerhouse. The restaurant acts as a meeting place for locals to convene for weekend get-togethers or to catch up after a busy work week over a cup of coffee and a bagel made fresh in-house.
Locals love Bagel Central for its rotating breakfast and lunch specials, its handcrafted baked goods, and its elusive specialty cream cheese offerings. The most popular choice, Hungarian cream cheese, makes an occasional appearance, so be sure to snag some if you happen to stop in when it's available. Add special cream cheese to a lox, egg, and onion bagel sandwich, a favorite among Bagel Central's loyal customers.
Creative breakfast options include the pizza bagel, loaded with three toppings of your choice, and the Mr. P — a French toast sandwich stuffed with onions, mushrooms, and four cheeses. Bagel Central also offers clearly marked options for vegan and gluten-free customers, like wheat-free or egg-free bagels and tofu spread in lieu of cream cheese. Bagel Central is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
(207) 947-1654
33 Central St., Bangor, ME 04401
Paddy Murphy's
No city is complete without a spot for comfort food and a dark beer on a chilly winter night, and Paddy Murphy's is exactly that place in Bangor. Located in the city's historic district across from the bustling West Market Square, Paddy Murphy's has cemented itself as a fixture in Bangor. Regular live music events make the restaurant a cultural hub for residents to enjoy a celebration of Irish heritage. Paddy Murphy's is also home to Bangor's legendary New Year's Eve beach ball toss — the Queen City's twist on the famous Times Square ball drop.
Indulge in the most iconic New England classic of all at Paddy Murphy's: clam chowder. For a hearty wintertime treat, opt for a toasty bread bowl with your soup, or add a side of Irish soda bread with Guinness-infused honey butter to create an Irish-New England fusion appetizer.
For dinner, choose one of Paddy's "Maine" courses, like the haddock tacos or buttermilk clam basket. Cottage pie is a house specialty, with ground beef, cheddar, veggies, and a buttery potato crust. Paddy Murphy's is open Monday through Saturday for lunch, dinner, and late-night drinks, and lunch only on Sundays.
(207) 945-6800
26 Main St., Bangor, ME 04401
Wild Cow Creamery
Wild Cow Creamery is Bangor's top spot for a frosty, creamy treat post-lobster feast. Wild Cow Creamery's ice cream is crafted from scratch in small batches — only one and a half gallons at a time — with no artificial ingredients to speak of, so all you taste is fresh, sweet creaminess made with passion for the art of dessert-making. Toppings like marshmallow, brownies, cookies, hot fudge, and caramel are also made from scratch in-house.
Try Wild Cow Creamery's classic salted caramel ice cream — made with local salt from the shores of Maine — for a decadent treat. Indulge in more local flavors with the wild Maine blueberry ice cream, made with fresh organic blueberries from a nearby farm. Wild Cow's Lemon Heaven ice cream is one you won't find anywhere else, crafted with fresh lemon zest and juice. Wild Cow Creamery's food stand is open seasonally during warmer months from noon to 8 p.m. each day.
(207) 200-7047
88 Front St., Bangor, ME 04401
Pepper's Landing
Named for the owner's grandfather and local icon Pepper Martin, Pepper's Landing is a small chain in Maine and New Hampshire specializing in top-tier local seafood in a cozy, family-friendly setting. Enjoy a fresh fruit cocktail on the spacious patio or settle inside to the minimalist dining area and await your seafood feast.
Try the lobster roll of the month at Pepper's Landing and other deals, including $1 oysters and discount lobster rolls for lunch. Get your lobster roll dolled up in a BLT or with cilantro lime aioli for a twist on the classic butter or mayo version. Pair your lobster roll with a frosty beer developed specifically for the chain to replicate Pepper Martin's classic home brew. Blackened or fried haddock sandwiches are another specialty, along with lobster mac and cheese — a historically decadent duo. Pepper's Landing in Old Town, which is part of the broader Bangor area, is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(207) 817-0280
170 Main St., Old Town, ME 04468
The Butcher The Baker
The Butcher The Baker is an American scratch kitchen with Asian influence sprinkled throughout its eclectic menu. The hip eatery features a modern, minimalist bar and dining room, perfectly encapsulating the rustic vibe of historic downtown Bangor. Everything at The Butcher The Baker is made by hand, including breads, sauces, cured meats, and artisanal cheeses. The restaurant focuses on sustainability by utilizing local ingredients to benefit nearby farms as well as the bodies and minds of its dedicated customers.
A wild mushroom tart made with local mushrooms and creamy chevre and gruyere cheeses makes the perfect start to a feast at The Butcher The Baker. Try an upscale take on chicken and waffles, with molasses butter, apple-fennel slaw, and chipotle-infused maple syrup. Korean-style pork belly with gochujang glaze and kimchi pickles delights taste buds with an array of sweet, spicy, and earthy flavors. The Butcher The Baker is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner only.
(207) 942-3336
84 Hammond St., Bangor, ME 04401
McLaughlin Seafood
If you're on the hunt for a quintessential Maine seafood dinner, look no further than McLaughlin Seafood — a casual, family-run eatery serving the Bangor area since 1978. McLaughlin is a one-stop-shop with a fish and seafood market open year-round plus a store for all your lobster-themed souvenir needs and Bar Harbor brand canned and bottled goods. During the warmer months, diners can stop at the takeout kitchen and enjoy a meal while seated outdoors at homey picnic tables.
McLaughlin Seafood doesn't thrive on flashy, kitschy tactics to draw in tourists. The restaurant employs simple, straightforward ingredients and cooking methods with a focus on seafood. Try one of the daily specials or opt for a roll, whether it be with classic lobster or scallop, clam, or crab. A traditional meal at McLaughlin's is served with french fries and coleslaw or potato salad and a heaping half-pound of fresh lobster meat. McLaughlin's Seafood is open for takeout on Thursdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(207) 942-7811
728 Main St., Bangor, ME 04401
Methodology
I'm a regular traveler to the Pine Tree State and a die-hard seafood enthusiast — especially when it comes to lobster. I developed this list specifically to include restaurants that focus on locally sourced ingredients, including seafood, produce, and items specific to Maine, especially its most cherished nautical delicacy. I used my personal experience of Bangor's food scene, as well as insights from reviews and articles, to curate a list of the city's eateries that showcase the food culture of Maine by utilizing its natural bounty from the Gulf of Maine, teeming with fish and shellfish, and the produce from its abundant farmlands.