13 Celebrated Restaurants For Local Cuisine In Bangor, Maine

Maine is home to one of the most revered foods on the planet: lobster. Once a cheap, working-class protein source, this cherry-red crustacean has evolved over the course of our nation's history to earn a spot as one of the most treasured delicacies in the world. To this day, Mainers host lobster bakes rooted in tribal traditions, and an annual festival to celebrate the mighty lobster draws in tourists from all over. The heated debate over which state is home to the best lobster rolls in the nation is still burning bright, and plenty of Maine's celebrated establishments are worthy contenders in this epic seafood showdown.

Although lobster is certainly the most renowned Maine food, the state's culinary landscape extends far beyond the once-humble seabug. Maine stakes its claim in the invention of America's beloved whoopie pies, while domestic blueberries inspire pies and cobblers, and red snapper hot dogs are a source of pride for locals.

Bangor — one of Maine's most populous cities — isn't just famous for its Stephen King-inspired spookiness; it's also a top spot to discover an array of classic seafood dishes, unique recipes crafted with local produce, and delicious desserts that delight the taste buds of those fortunate enough to visit the picturesque state. Using personal experience from my travels and insight from online reviews, I've curated a list of exceptional eateries that showcase the best in Bangor's delectable down east dishes.