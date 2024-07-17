The Best Beer Pairing For Your Summer Lobster Rolls

Lobster rolls are a quintessential summer food along with the likes of grilled corn on the cob and hot dogs, especially when you can eat one made with fresh lump meat in the Northeast. It's a delectable, and pricey, menu item, so it's important to wash down each bite of the fresh, sweet lobster meat with the right beverage. You might prefer a glass of rose — but for beer drinkers, there are so many options to choose from. To find out which beer is the best to pair with lobster rolls, we turned to Jeff Tyler, head brewer and co-owner at Spice Trade Brewery and Kitchen in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

The answer: "A shandy," Tyler says. "[It's] usually a blend of a light beer and lemonade but sometimes just a light beer and lemon juice/puree." Types of light beers include pale lagers such as Yuengling Traditional Lager and pilsners like Lagunitas. They're refreshing in taste, and lower in alcohol content compared to other varieties like some Indian Pale Ales. The addition of lemon juice or puree adds another layer of fresh acidity. "These are light, refreshing and great to drink on a sunny day next to the water," he explains.