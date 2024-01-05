15 Best Wines To Pair With Lobster

Although lobster was historically considered to be a dish unfit for any sort of fine dining experience, its image and perceived value changed significantly in the late 1800s. What was previously reserved for prisoners, enslaved people, and kids became associated with more of a luxurious status in the Northeastern U.S. Nowadays, lobster adorns menus in high-end restaurants, though it maintains its popularity as a seasonal staple in coastal communities.

If you're shelling out for lobster and making a night out of it, you'll want to ensure your wine selection is up to par. With its delicate and mildly sweet taste and meaty texture, lobster can be prepared in a wide variety of ways. Depending on the method, be it grilled, poached, or baked, you'll find that certain wines are better suited to complementing the crustacean's natural flavor. Whether you've got a lobster recipe in mind or prefer to choose it based on the wine, we have a versatile selection to satisfy your palate. From crisp, refreshing whites to sparkling wines and light-bodied reds, read on for our favorite pairings.