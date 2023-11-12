What Sets Philly Cheesesteaks Apart From Steak And Cheese Sandwiches

If you ask a Philadelphian what makes an authentic Philly cheesesteak, they'll likely give you a passionate answer. It does, of course, depend on who you ask, but most people will insist the famous sandwich consists solely of sautéed beef and melted cheese. There are variations with ingredients like sautéed onions or long hot peppers, but sandwich aficionados would strongly argue that if the sandwich has too many extra toppings or condiments, it's just a steak and cheese sandwich.

That's right, if you try to hack your Philly cheesesteak by adding toppings like sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, or shredded lettuce, or with spoonfuls of horseradish sauce, ketchup, or classic mayonnaise, your sandwich will still be delicious, but you'll technically just be eating a steak and cheese sandwich. Both sandwich varieties are made from three main ingredients — steak, cheese, and bread — but that's mostly where the commonalities stop. That means if you're using a different kind of bread or cut of steak for your sando, then it's almost certainly a steak and cheese sandwich.