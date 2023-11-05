Does A Philly Cheesesteak Need To Have Whiz? The Truth Behind The Myth

Cheez Whiz first came into existence in 1952, and, surprisingly, it didn't debut in America. The first iteration of Cheez Whiz was released by Kraft to Great Britain and was meant to serve as a mild type of cheese for British dishes. Cheez Whiz was then released in America a year later in 1953. By the time the bright yellow cheese was sold on American shelves, provolone was already the cheese of choice on cheesesteaks.

The reason Cheez Whiz became a key component of the sandwich was not because of taste or mouthfeel, but simply because of ease. Frank Olivieri, the nephew of the original cheesesteak creator Pat Olivieri, revealed in a 1985 interview with The New York Times that the real reason his uncle chose Cheez Whiz (and why so many other shops opted for it as well) was because it was easy to apply. The artificial cheese spread melted down quickly and its liquid texture was ideal for slathering a sandwich with.

No longer would sandwich makers have to wait for slices of cheese to melt to the proper texture, which meant faster production and more sandwiches in the hands of people all over Philadelphia. The initial use of Cheez Whiz was ultimately a business decision more than anything else. The fact that people loved the drippy, salty cheese was just a happy coincidence.