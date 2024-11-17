What Fish Are You Eating In A McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich?
McDonald's may be best known for their burgers, but burgers are certainly not all that's offered on the menu. One classic non-burger is the Filet-O-Fish, which was introduced in the 1960s specifically as a sandwich alternative that didn't contain meat. With sales of around 300 million annually, the popular menu item features a square patty of fish filet that's battered and fried, topped with tartar sauce and perched on half a slice of American cheese, served in a steamed bun. But what kind of fish is actually used in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich?
According to McDonald's FAQ page, the fish used in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich in the U.S. is Alaskan pollock, which is wild-caught and sourced from sustainable fisheries. A species of cod, Alaskan pollock (also known as walleye pollock) has flaky white flesh with a mild flavor and tender texture. It's a good source of lean protein and is rich in vitamin B12 and omega 3 fatty acids. Alaskan pollock is also one of the best fish to use for fish sticks and holds up well to frying, which is one of the reasons it features in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich.
The fish in Filet-O-Fish has changed over the years
The Filet-O-Fish was first introduced in 1962 and placed on the menu in 1963. At first it didn't feature the Alaskan pollock. Instead, its inventor, franchisee owner Lou Groen (who needed a meatless sandwich to stem the lack of sales on Fridays, when the heavily Catholic population around his Cincinnati stores abstained from eating meat), used halibut for his version. This fish sandwich ended up beating out a pineapple sandwich of all things to become the first item to be officially added to McDonald's original menu.
However, halibut proved to be too pricey to use, and Groen switched to cod instead, and added cheese to the sandwich for extra flavor. In around 2013 the recipe changed from cod to more sustainable Alaskan pollock. Nor is Alaskan pollock the only fish that's used, at least outside the U.S. According to the McDonald's U.K. website, the Filet-O-Fish sold in Britain uses either pollock or hoki fish, which is also known as blue hake and the New Zealand whiptail, and found in the waters off New Zealand and Southern Australia. So depending on where you're enjoying your Filet-O-Fish sandwich, you're either eating Alaskan pollock or hoki.