What Fish Are You Eating In A McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich?

McDonald's may be best known for their burgers, but burgers are certainly not all that's offered on the menu. One classic non-burger is the Filet-O-Fish, which was introduced in the 1960s specifically as a sandwich alternative that didn't contain meat. With sales of around 300 million annually, the popular menu item features a square patty of fish filet that's battered and fried, topped with tartar sauce and perched on half a slice of American cheese, served in a steamed bun. But what kind of fish is actually used in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich?

According to McDonald's FAQ page, the fish used in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich in the U.S. is Alaskan pollock, which is wild-caught and sourced from sustainable fisheries. A species of cod, Alaskan pollock (also known as walleye pollock) has flaky white flesh with a mild flavor and tender texture. It's a good source of lean protein and is rich in vitamin B12 and omega 3 fatty acids. Alaskan pollock is also one of the best fish to use for fish sticks and holds up well to frying, which is one of the reasons it features in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich.