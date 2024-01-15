The Underrated Fish You Should Be Eating More Of, According To A Fishmonger

As the price of seafood continues to rise with no signs of slowing down, it may be time to start looking at underrated options to save money from lower demand. To help us understand what fish we should be looking at, we reached out to Joe Gurrera, owner of Citarella. For those of you who aren't familiar, Citarella is a premium quality seafood market with locations in seven major cities around the U.S. that also delivers nationwide.

"Varieties like skate and monkfish are very underrated," Gurrera told Tasting Table. "Monkfish has a really sweet and dense flesh, it's comparable to lobster." Skate, sometimes called skate wing, are the wings of a type of ray. They're starting to garner attention from restaurants due to their mild, succulent flavor and flaky texture. Monkfish, known as the poor man's lobster, may look a little intimidating, as they are anglerfish with big, toothy mouths, but it is a great way to get premium flavor without breaking the bank.

Those weren't the only recommendations Gurrera had for us. "Porgy too, it's one of my favorites to eat. It's delicate, and almost sweet — just like the popular red snapper." Porgy, sometimes referred to as scup, is an underappreciated gem of the eastern seaboard. Simply based on looks, it isn't clear why porgy is left alone since it's a relatively unassuming creature. But thanks to its small size, porgy is normally prepared whole which means bone-in. Some Westerners don't like that and will pay extra for no bones.