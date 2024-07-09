The Absolute Best Types Of Fish To Use For Classic Fish And Chips

While Americans opt to pair a cold beer with pizza, burgers, and tacos, fish and chips is British pub fare that's increasingly more popular stateside. After all, light, flakey fish battered and fried to light and crispy perfection and served with a side of thick cut fries would be hard to pass up. A classic fish and chips recipe tends to use cod or haddock, popular saltwater fish available fresh in the U.K., but we consulted an expert in the U.S. to see if there are other types of fish better suited to the dish.

Our expert is John Warr, executive chef at Firelake Cocktail Bar & Grill at the Radisson Blu in the famous Mall of the America, who offers fish and chips for lunch, dinner, and bar snacks. Warr says, "Cod is an excellent saltwater fish to use," in keeping with the traditional choice for a classic fish and chips recipe. However, Warr's restaurant is in the landlocked Twin Cities region, so he opts for "using the freshwater Red Lake walleye because of its flakiness and it fries easily in beer batter."

A liquid batter like beer batter is typical of fish and chips, but we also asked for Chef Warr's opinion about a dry crust like a cornmeal dredging. He again favored walleye. Warr said, "Walleye is firm but flakey, which allows the batter to hold the fish together but still falls apart in your mouth with the first bite."