Pan-Seared Lemon Caper Mahi Mahi Recipe

We know that salmon gets all the attention at the grocery store — it's an ever-popular type of fish beloved by home cooks for its adaptability and forgiveness. For more adventurous cooks, there's a wide world of oceanic seafood out there just waiting to be tried. Now, it can be nerve-wracking to branch out for fear of overly-fishy flavor, but with the right method and preparation, that less-than-desirable flavor can be easily avoided. A great fish to experiment with is mahi mahi, a Pacific ocean fish that has a lovely flaky texture once cooked.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us one of her favorite ways to make the fish and says, "This method is one that I pull out for fish of all kinds time and time again, from swordfish to scallops. It's light, bright, and easy to pull off." A combination of tangy lemon, salty capers, and plenty of garlic comes together to make both a marinade and a pan sauce that highlights the mahi mahi and packs just enough acidity to contrast with the mild fish.