Pan-Seared Lemon Caper Mahi Mahi Recipe
We know that salmon gets all the attention at the grocery store — it's an ever-popular type of fish beloved by home cooks for its adaptability and forgiveness. For more adventurous cooks, there's a wide world of oceanic seafood out there just waiting to be tried. Now, it can be nerve-wracking to branch out for fear of overly-fishy flavor, but with the right method and preparation, that less-than-desirable flavor can be easily avoided. A great fish to experiment with is mahi mahi, a Pacific ocean fish that has a lovely flaky texture once cooked.
Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us one of her favorite ways to make the fish and says, "This method is one that I pull out for fish of all kinds time and time again, from swordfish to scallops. It's light, bright, and easy to pull off." A combination of tangy lemon, salty capers, and plenty of garlic comes together to make both a marinade and a pan sauce that highlights the mahi mahi and packs just enough acidity to contrast with the mild fish.
Gather the ingredients for pan-seared lemon caper mahi mahi
To make this recipe, start with the star of the show: the mahi mahi fillets. To pair with the fish, we make a simple marinade that doubles as a bright pan sauce. The base marinade is made up of minced garlic, chopped capers, olive oil, and both the zest and juice of lemons. The portion of the marinade that gets reserved is mounted with cold butter to create a creamy sauce and finished with chopped parsley for a speck of color.
Step 1: Begin making the marinade
In a small bowl, combine garlic, capers, and ¼ cup olive oil.
Step 2: Add citrus
Zest and juice 2 of the lemons and whisk into the caper mixture. Slice remaining lemon and set aside.
Step 3: Marinate fish fillets
Place the mahi mahi fillets in bowl and coat with half of the marinade, refrigerating for 1 hour. Set aside the remaining marinade.
Step 4: Heat oil in pan
Heat a skillet with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Cook the fish
Season the fillets with salt and cook on one side for 5 minutes before flipping and cooking on the remaining side for 5 more minutes or until cooked through.
Step 6: Remove from pan
Remove from pan and set aside.
Step 7: Begin pan sauce
Lower heat, add reserved half of the marinade, lemon slices, and the cold butter.
Step 8: Thicken the sauce
Swirl until thick sauce forms.
Step 9: Serve fish with sauce
Spoon the sauce over the fish and serve with sliced lemons and parsley.
What can I serve with lemon caper mahi mahi?
The flavors of this protein are quite versatile and can be adapted to a variety of flavors. Mahi mahi can go well with various tropical flavors, like coconut rice or even macaroni salad. You can't go wrong with a simple side of blanched asparagus or roasted potatoes, which will pair well alongside the fish without overpowering it. Even a crisp, tangy vinaigrette over mixed greens could be a simple but balanced vegetable side to go with the pan-seared fish.
If you want to elevate this main course to create an elegant feast, try pairing it with creamy Parmesan risotto or something equally decadent, like fondant potatoes. Both of these options would be delicious served with a chilled white wine, like a Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio. You can also reserve the mahi mahi for more low-key dining situations, simply serving it with steamed broccoli for a nice and easy approach. As a bonus, extra buttery lemon sauce would pair wonderfully with a simple green like broccoli.
What are some tips for cooking mahi mahi?
Cooking a great fillet of mahi mahi starts with a few key tips. First, start with great quality raw fish. The flesh should be pink to light beige and smell fresh like the ocean and not overly fishy. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Pat completely dry before cooking to prevent any kind of caramelization barrier. At this point, decide whether or not you would like to cook the fish skin-on or off — if you go skin-on, make sure to start the cooking process skin side-down.
When you're ready to cook, heat a stainless steel pan over medium-high heat. Add your oil and ensure the pan is properly preheated by checking to see if the oil is lightly smoking. Add the mahi mahi to the pan and sear without disturbing it for at least 3 or 4 minutes. You can use a pair of tongs to gently nudge the fish to see if it is sticking or not. If it is, it hasn't cooked long enough. Once it releases from the pan, it's ready to flip. When the fish is done, the flesh will have turned opaque and be noticeably firmer in texture. If you're not sure, use a thermometer to check that the inside has reached about 125 F.
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoon capers, finely chopped
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 3 lemons, divided
- 4 (4-ounce) mahi mahi fillets
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 4 tablespoons cold butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
|Calories per Serving
|400
|Total Fat
|32.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|113.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|507.8 mg
|Protein
|22.1 g