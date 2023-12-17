Broccoli Steaks With Romesco Recipe

A lot of great vegan food involves soups, salads, stews, and curries: dishes that can load up on flavor by layering ingredients. Sometimes, though, it's nice to step away from bowls of saucy veggies and have the vegan equivalent of a steak — a simply seasoned, center-of-the-plate, tender main course, made quickly and served over flavorful sauce. If you follow a plant-based diet, you've probably had your fair share of cauliflower steaks and grilled portobello mushrooms.

Another great vegetable to add to your veggie-steak rotation is broccoli. Just like cauliflower, the stalks can be cut into large, steak-like pieces and roasted until tender and juicy. The earthy, slightly sweet flavor of broccoli pairs perfectly with spicy, zippy romesco, a Spanish sauce made with tomatoes, almonds, and peppers. This recipe for broccoli steaks with romesco sauce, written with developer Michelle McGlinn walks through how to perfectly roast large cuts of broccoli and how to whip up a bright and flavorful romesco to go with them. You can create a delicious and satisfying vegan meal in less than 30 minutes.