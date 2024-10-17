One-Pot Chicken Couscous With Parmesan and Asparagus Recipe

Asparagus is a springtime vegetable that may only be available in the produce section from March through June, so it's best to enjoy it during its all-too-brief season. Fresh asparagus, after all, tastes so much better than the canned kind. While asparagus on its own is a serviceable side, here, it's one of the stars in a one-pot meal with chicken and couscous. According to developer Julianne De Witt, this recipe is "hearty, tasty, and satisfying," while she also lauds the fact that it's "quick and easy to prepare ... perfect for a busy weeknight." After all, as she notes, "One-pot dinners make cleanup so much easier."

When it comes to choosing asparagus stalks, De Witt says that bigger is better. The reason for this, she explains, is that "large asparagus ... can stand up to the cooking time without getting too soft." If smaller asparagus is all that you have available, she suggests that you add it closer to the end so it doesn't have to cook for quite so long.