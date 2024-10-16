"Egg Roll In A Bowl" Noodle Soup Recipe

If only we could swiftly and easily make a dozen egg rolls every time we have a hankering for the crunchy rolled appetizer. The truth is, egg rolls aren't exactly a quick and easy snack when made from scratch, and we don't always have the good fortune of having a frozen bag ready to go. The next best thing, we've found, is taking all of the delicious elements of a classic pork egg roll and throwing them together into a soup.

In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, crumbled pork, crunchy Napa cabbage, and tender shiitake mushrooms are swirled into a broth of garlic, ginger, rice wine, and soy sauce. As for the satisfying crunch of the egg roll's outer shell, we've replaced it with smooth, slurpable udon noodles, which transform the soup into a filling meal. If that isn't enough to sell you, it gets better: Unlike egg rolls, this soup is quick and easy to make, coming together in less than 30 minutes. The perfect weeknight bowl of noodles, here we come.