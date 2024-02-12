15 Tips You Need To Make Egg Rolls Like Your Favorite Takeout Spot

There's nothing humble about the Chinese American takeout-style egg roll. Bold, bubbly, blistered, and with a crunch deserving of its own Richter scale, it holds its own against any deep-fried snack. A welcome appetizer, or, indeed, a full meal in its own right, egg rolls — which don't necessarily need even to contain eggs — are welcome on any plate. While its origins remain disputed, author of "Chop Suey: A Cultural History of Chinese Food in the United States" Andrew Coe, suggests the first egg roll could have sprung into existence on an auspicious day in the 1930s in some deep fryer basket at a Chinese restaurant in New York City. Equally possible, egg rolls may have evolved from Dan Gun instead (which literally translates to 'egg roll'), a Chinese American snack where fillings are wrapped in an omelet.

Not to be confused with Chinese spring rolls (Chinese American egg rolls are a lot thicker than their traditional cousins), the jury might be out on how and where they came to be. However, we can all agree these moreish golden cylinders are here to stay. Of course, you could hop to your most beloved Chinese takeout to snag yourself a haul, but you could make them yourself instead, which will be infinitely more delicious. From homemade wrappers and new wave fillings to preparation techniques that could make or break your meal, deep frying hints, and how to resurrect leftovers, we've rounded all the tips to making egg rolls like your favorite takeout spot.