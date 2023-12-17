11 Garlic-Based Sauces You Should Know

If you're a fan of traditional, simple sauces, an easy garlic butter sauce should be your go-to. Perfect for pasta, meats, veggies, or homemade garlic bread, this sauce can have as few as just two ingredients; you guessed it, garlic and butter.

To vamp up the sauce, adding your favorite herbs will add a little extra flavor. Thyme and parsley are great for complementing garlic, while rosemary and oregano are also popular choices for a fragrant garlic herb sauce. For home cooks hoping to add more of a kick, cumin, paprika, and even chili flakes will create a spicy sauce base.

For meat, garlic butter provides a flavorful finish. Though it's not a good idea to cook steak with butter since it won't be hot enough to sear with, adding garlic butter sauce to the pan once your meat is almost done cooking will help to infuse the cut with flavor. Save a little extra sauce to drizzle over the top for the perfect finish. The sauce also creates a classic flavorful dip or drizzle for fish, lobster, and crab.

If you're looking to make a flavorful garlic pasta sauce, boil your noodles as usual and remove them just before they're done cooking. Then, add them to the pan with the garlic butter sauce. Don't rinse your noodles for this recipe; just allow the excess water to run off before mixing them into the sauce. This will help the sauce coat the noodles more evenly.