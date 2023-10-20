Garlic Butter Makes For A Simple Yet Flavorful Pasta Sauce

One of the quickest ways to whip up a flavorful sauce for a satisfying pasta dish requires little more than garlic, butter, salt, pepper, and some chopped parsley if you have it. Creating a garlic butter sauce for this favorite meal staple is both easy and delicious, but it is also mission-critical to get it right. It starts with slowly melted butter and minced garlic that is sauteed until golden. Add a little seasoning for taste, and perhaps a little reserved pasta water, and voila, you have a simple but oh-so-good sauce that is going to coat your pasta in a savory, yet subtle taste.

It's important to use unsalted butter for this sauce because it allows you to control just how salty and how much sodium you want to add to your sauce. When you melt your butter, using a saucepan on low to medium heat will help ensure you don't burn it. You don't want to add your fresh garlic — if you have it — until the butter has liquified. It will only take a few minutes for your garlic to soften and turn gold, so be mindful of the time.