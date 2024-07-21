Turkey and Summer Squash Chili Recipe

Most of us think of chili in association with heavy meats and beans. But, this turkey and summer squash chili is light, bright, and filling while still remaining an indisputable comfort dish. Filled with summer veggies, Tex Mex–inspired seasonings, and lean ground turkey meat, this chili delivers a warm hug with every bowl.

At a time when most of us are looking for easy ways to add more protein to our diets, ground turkey starts to look like an appealing option. But, cooking with ground turkey can be trickier than it seems. Thanks to this recipe, you can take the guess work out of making ground turkey chili. It's filled with just the right amount of spices and tomato paste that boost up the fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, and zucchini.

And, according to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this chili is one of those dishes that tastes even better the next day. The extra rest helps give the veggies a deep, rich flavor that feels perfectly satisfying. Served over rice or quinoa, this is the easy weeknight dinner or portable work lunch option you've been seeking.