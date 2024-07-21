Turkey And Summer Squash Chili Recipe
Most of us think of chili in association with heavy meats and beans. But, this turkey and summer squash chili is light, bright, and filling while still remaining an indisputable comfort dish. Filled with summer veggies, Tex Mex–inspired seasonings, and lean ground turkey meat, this chili delivers a warm hug with every bowl.
At a time when most of us are looking for easy ways to add more protein to our diets, ground turkey starts to look like an appealing option. But, cooking with ground turkey can be trickier than it seems. Thanks to this recipe, you can take the guess work out of making ground turkey chili. It's filled with just the right amount of spices and tomato paste that boost up the fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, and zucchini.
And, according to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this chili is one of those dishes that tastes even better the next day. The extra rest helps give the veggies a deep, rich flavor that feels perfectly satisfying. Served over rice or quinoa, this is the easy weeknight dinner or portable work lunch option you've been seeking.
Gather the ingredients for this turkey chili
To make this chili, you will need ground turkey, a red onion, minced garlic, a bell pepper, black beans, and zucchini or yellow summer squash to make the bulk of the recipe. For seasonings, we will use cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, tomatoes, tomato paste, water and of course, salt and pepper. For the ultimate chili experience, top your chili with sour cream, pumpkin seeds, avocado, cilantro, and shredded cheese.
Step 1: Cook the turkey
In a large pot or Dutch oven, cook the ground turkey over medium-high heat until browned and crumbled, 5–7 minutes. Drain the excess fat.
Step 2: Saute the aromatics
Add the diced onion, diced bell pepper, and minced garlic. Saute for 2–3 minutes, until fragrant.
Step 3: Add seasonings
Stir in the chili powder, cumin, oregano, and smoked paprika. Cook for 1 minute.
Step 4: Add the rest of the vegetables
Add the diced tomatoes, black beans, and diced summer squash. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 5: Add tomato paste
Add tomato paste and water and bring the chili to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low.
Step 6: Cover and cook
Cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the squash is tender.
Step 7: Serve the turkey chili with toppings
Serve the chili hot, topped with your desired toppings, such as sour cream, pumpkin seeds, avocado, cilantro, and shredded cheese.
How can I make this chili vegetarian?
The easiest way to make this chili vegetarian is to simply skip the ground turkey and double the quantity of beans and vegetables. Because black beans are a rich source of plant-based protein, fiber, and various essential nutrients, your body will not notice any difference. You can also keep the black beans as they are and add a can of kidney beans. These legumes are also rich in nutrients and minerals, and they're a typical ingredient in chilis, making them fit right in.
If you still feel a hankering for additional protein, add some tofu to the dish, or serve it with quinoa. Quinoa is a nutrient-dense pseudo-cereal that provides a good amount of plant-based protein, making it a much healthier addition than plain rice. Alternatively, diced or crumbled firm tofu can also mimic the texture of ground meat and absorb the flavors of the chili. Simply add it at the same time that you add the turkey. If you're using tofu, you may want to add a bit more seasoning, as tofu can be quite bland on its own.
What are some ideas for topping my chili?
Chili is great as a standalone dish, but it becomes even better as you pile on more crunchy, refreshing, and creamy toppings. Chili toppings are all about contrast, so don't be afraid to use things that may not feel like they would go together! The recommended toppings for this chili recipe include sour cream, pumpkin seeds, avocado slices, chopped cilantro, and shredded cheese. With this combination, you'll get a bowl of chili that is equal parts comforting, flavorful, crunchy, and smooth, making each bite an explosion of flavors.
Sour cream adds a cool, tangy contrast to the bold and spicy chili, while pumpkin seeds provide a nutty crunch. Avocado slices bring a creamy richness and a touch of healthy fats to the dish. Cilantro gives the dish a fresh, vibrant herbalness, while shredded cheese melts from the chili's heat and gives the whole thing a luxe, comfort-food feel.
Of course, if you're feeling playful, there are many other ways to serve this chili. Diced red onions or pickled onions can add a pungent crunch, while sliced jalapeños add an extra kick of heat. Crushed tortilla chips will give you a satisfying crunch in every bite that complements the chili's robust flavors. And, don't forget that squeeze of fresh lime juice to brighten up the dish with a zesty tang!